Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson has meniscus injury, to miss 2-4 weeks

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sustained a meniscus injury and a bone bruise in his right knee and will miss two to four weeks, The New York Post reported Saturday.

Wilson sustained the injury during Friday night's preseason opener in Philadelphia. Per the report, he will undergo a procedure to repair the meniscus injury, which is not a complete tear, providing a second doctor confirms the diagnosis.

The injury occured in the first quarter after rolling out of the pocket and scrambling to his right. He made a cut to evade an Eagles defender, lunged forward and came up limping.

He was taken to the locker room shortly after and replaced by Mike White. The Jets went on to win 24-21.

Prior to exiting the game, Wilson completed 3 of 5 passes for 23 yards with an interception. He added 7 yards on one carry.

Wilson, 23, is entering his second season with New York after recording 2,334 passing yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his rookie campaign. He missed four games with an injury to his right knee.

The Jets open the season at home on Sept. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Should Wilson not be able to start that game, the Jets could turn to White, who started in place of Wilson in three games last season as was 1-2. Or, also on the roster is Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco, a former member of the Ravens, who was 0-1 in his only start last season -- a 17-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

In his only start, Flacco completed 24 of 39 pass attempts for 291 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

