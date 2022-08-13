Tyler Buchner Named Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner has been named the team's starting quarterback for the 2022 season

Notre Dame has named a starting quarterback for the 2022 season opener against Ohio State, and not surprisingly it is sophomore Tyler Buchner . The California native beat out junior Drew Pyne for the starting role after a strong spring and start to fall camp.

Buchner was the leader in the clubhouse going into fall camp, and he quickly seized hold of the position in fall camp. According to multiple sources, Buchner has had an outstanding camp so far and paced himself away from the other quarterbacks early despite Pyne having a strong bounce back campaign.

Buchner played quality snaps for Notre Dame last season as a true freshman. The talented signal caller finished second on the team with 336 rushing yards while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He also completed 60-percent of his passes (21-35) while throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

A talented dual-threat quarterback, Buchner passed for more yards as a freshman and completed passes at a higher rate than Alabama star Bryce Young did as a true freshman in 2020. Buchner is expected to make a jump this season now that he has a year of experience under his belt.

A borderline five-star recruit before his senior season was canceled, Buchner was a brilliant prep player. As a junior he passed for 4,474 yards and 58 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,610 yards and 28 more touchdowns that season. On the season Buchner racked up 6,084 yards and 81 touchdowns as a junior.

