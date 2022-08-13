ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Tyler Buchner Named Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdmtL_0hG78Vuc00

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner has been named the team's starting quarterback for the 2022 season

Notre Dame has named a starting quarterback for the 2022 season opener against Ohio State, and not surprisingly it is sophomore Tyler Buchner . The California native beat out junior Drew Pyne for the starting role after a strong spring and start to fall camp.

Buchner was the leader in the clubhouse going into fall camp, and he quickly seized hold of the position in fall camp. According to multiple sources, Buchner has had an outstanding camp so far and paced himself away from the other quarterbacks early despite Pyne having a strong bounce back campaign.

Buchner played quality snaps for Notre Dame last season as a true freshman. The talented signal caller finished second on the team with 336 rushing yards while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He also completed 60-percent of his passes (21-35) while throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

A talented dual-threat quarterback, Buchner passed for more yards as a freshman and completed passes at a higher rate than Alabama star Bryce Young did as a true freshman in 2020. Buchner is expected to make a jump this season now that he has a year of experience under his belt.

A borderline five-star recruit before his senior season was canceled, Buchner was a brilliant prep player. As a junior he passed for 4,474 yards and 58 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,610 yards and 28 more touchdowns that season. On the season Buchner racked up 6,084 yards and 81 touchdowns as a junior.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
State
California State
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
hometownnewsnow.com

SOUND OFF on Sports: High School Football with Jim Peters

(LAPORTE, IN) - Jim Peters of jimpeterssports.com stopped by the studio to talk about the upcoming football season for the LaPorte Slicers, New Prairie Cougars, Michigan City Wolves, and South Central Satellites, including his season predictions. Listen to the full episode of SOUND OFF below. And, follow the LaPorte Slicers...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
WNDU

3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County

If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dual Threat Quarterback#Ohio State#Follow Me#American Football#College Football
WNDU

Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a man was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka on Monday morning. The Mishawaka Police Department was called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad just before 12 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
News Now Warsaw

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hometownnewsnow.com

Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
WESTVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest Leads to Officer's Suspension

(La Porte, IN) - A police officer in the City of La Porte has been suspended. According to La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin, the officer was arrested early this morning by Trail Creek Police. So far, the name of the officer has not been released. Brettin said the officer...
LA PORTE, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Indiana man killed in crash on U.S. 131

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Indiana resident died early Sunday morning following a fatal crash, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. The individual’s name and age were not immediately available. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, along U.S. 131...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy