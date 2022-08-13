Read full article on original website
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
The 2010 Audi A6 Is One of the Best Used Luxury Midsize Cars Under $20K for 2022
Finding a good deal on a used luxury car can be difficult. With supply shortages likely to continue, used car prices are at near-record highs. To help find great used luxury midsize cars for 2022, U.S. News compiled a list of the best choices with a budget cap of $20,000. One of the top-rated cars on the list is the 2010 Audi A6, making it a great choice in the used luxury market.
