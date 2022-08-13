ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame loses WR Davis (knee); names QB Buchner starter

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYwG5_0hG76Rse00
Notre Dame Davis Football FILE - Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) runs against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Notre Dame also announced Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — (AP) — Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.

Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday's practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.

The loss is a hit to an already thin position for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers left on the roster and only Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles caught more than 20 passes last season.

Buchner played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, and threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for 336 yards and three scores.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

NBC Sports Announces 2022 Broadcast Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – NBC Sports announced its coverage for the 2022 season, its 32nd season of broadcasting Notre Dame Football. NBC will host three primetime games on the network and host one game exclusively on Peacock for the second consecutive season. This year’s broadcast booth will feature Jac...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
hometownnewsnow.com

SOUND OFF on Sports: High School Football with Jim Peters

(LAPORTE, IN) - Jim Peters of jimpeterssports.com stopped by the studio to talk about the upcoming football season for the LaPorte Slicers, New Prairie Cougars, Michigan City Wolves, and South Central Satellites, including his season predictions. Listen to the full episode of SOUND OFF below. And, follow the LaPorte Slicers...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Area Teams Ramp Up Sports Schedules Before First?Big Week

FORT WAYNE – Warsaw girls golf continued an impressive start to its season with a third place finish at the Concordia Invitational at Foster Park golf course Saturday. The Tigers narrowly missed out on second place, finishing a stroke behind Dwenger with a 343. On the Individual side of...
WARSAW, IN
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in South Bend

Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
95.3 MNC

Martins National Day of Hiring Event

Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Former State Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill Expected to Run for Congress

MISHAWAKA, Ind.–You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress. IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski,...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Acl#The Fighting Irish#Ap#The Associated Press
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County

If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

Fremont Park Block Party 2

From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy