Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home
A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
AOL Corp
Cable company ordered to pay $7 billion to family of Texas woman murdered by repairman
A Texas jury has ordered Charter Communications to pay $7 billion in punitive damages to the family of an 83-year-old grandmother robbed and murdered by a cable repairman who arrived in the company’s van while off the clock. Charter, which owns Spectrum, was also deemed responsible last month for...
Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup
A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
Two Co-Defendants Plead Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Case Tied To Sweetie Pie’s Chain
Almost two years after four co-defendants were named in the shocking murder-for-hire plot resulting in the murder of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016, updates continue to be released.
Black veteran hired as technician was called slurs and given degrading tasks, feds say
“He won’t be here for long,” the man’s supervisor said shortly after the Florida company hired him, according to prosecutors.
Attorneys for police officers accused of fatally shooting girl want judge to dismiss charges
Lawyers for the three officers accused in the Philadelphia shooting death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility have argued that the judge in the case should dismiss their manslaughter charges. Attorneys for Devon Smith, Brian Devaney, and Sean Dolan said the officers aren’t responsible for the death of the girl and that...
Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game
A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
Fake Entertainment Producer Sentenced To More Than 21 Years In Prison For $60M Scam
Fraudster Jason Van Eman, who held himself out as an independent entertainment producer in order to defaud investors, was sentenced Thursday to 262 months in prison by a federal court judge in Miami, Florida. The 44-year-old former actor and alleged producer from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was sentenced for his role in...
A grand jury declined to indict a woman whose accusations set off Emmett Till killing
A grand jury declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till in 1955. The grand jury determined that there was not sufficient evidence.
Dentist denies killing wife on safari trip, tells Colorado courtroom gun accidentally went off
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
Essence
Four Police Officers Federally Charged In Death Of Breonna Taylor
It is the first time that federal charges are being brought against the officers involved in her death. Last week, the Department of Justice charged four current and past Louisville police officers who were involved in the death of Breonna Taylor. These individuals are being charged with civil rights violations, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction, reports CNN.
Pennsylvania ex-police chief charged in theft of federal evidence
A former police chief in western Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court in 2019 after admitting to stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department’s evidence room has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, was indicted by a grand...
Soldier's assault suit against officers can proceed to trial
A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed during a traffic stop in Virginia can present his claims of false imprisonment and assault and battery to a jury, a federal judge has ruled. But the summary judgment Tuesday said federal immunity laws shield the two officers involved from facing Caron Nazario’s claims that they violated the Black and Hispanic soldier's constitutional protections against excessive force and unreasonable seizure, as well as his right to free speech by allegedly threatening him with arrest if he complained about their behavior. U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young also ruled that...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters
It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
Emmett Till's cousin calls grand jury decision not to indict accuser 'unfortunate, but predictable'
NEW YORK — Emmett Till's cousin and advocates for justice in the decades-old case expressed disappointment in a grand jury's decision not to indict the woman who accused Till of making advances at her before the 14-year-old was kidnapped and murdered. A grand jury in Leflore County, Mississippi, determined...
Two former Minnesota officers reject plea offers in George Floyd killing
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Two former Minneapolis police officers have turned down plea deals with state prosecutors on charges connected to the murder of George Floyd, a court spokesperson said on Monday, setting the stage for a trial in late October.
Mississippi Grand Jury Finds ‘Insufficient Evidence’ to Indict Woman Whose Accusations Led to Emmett Till’s Lynching in 1955: Reports
A grand jury has refused to indict the white woman whose accusation set in motion the events that ended with the lynching and a subsequent open-casket funeral of Emmett Till in 1955, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Carolyn Bryant Donham, now 87, accused the 14-year-old Black boy of making...
