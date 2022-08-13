Read full article on original website
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Where Is Miss Lawrence Now After Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?
When many The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans think of the hit Bravo show’s earlier seasons, some of the cast’s entourage comes to mind. Viewers met the ladies’ glam squads, including their hair and makeup teams, as the series progressed. In 2008, Lawrence “Miss Lawrence” Washington instantly...
Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby
Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Slams Madison LeCroy: She’s Been ‘On a World Tour’ of Shade Since Alex Rodriguez Drama
Southern hospitality? Kathryn Dennis had some choice words for her Southern Charm costar, Madison LeCroy, regarding the hairstylist's drama with Alex Rodriguez. “She’s been on a world tour [of shade] since [the affair rumors with] A-Rod came out,” Kathryn, 30, quipped on the Thursday, August 4, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. […]
MLB・
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking
Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce
Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique. Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Southern Charm’ Alum Ashley Jacobs Reveals She Spoke to Thomas Ravenel Recently: ‘He Plays With Me’
Still in contact? Ashley Jacobs left Southern Charm after season 6 in 2019, but she is still be in touch with some of her former costars – including ex Thomas Ravenel. “Because of social media you see what’s going on in each other’s lives and I see what’s going on with his children and new house,” Jacobs, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 20. “He’ll say, ‘Congrats,’ and he reaches out every now and again, and he’ll laugh and he’ll go like, ‘You did it, you did the married life.’ He kind of laughs at me. He plays with me.”
Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator
It’s been on for twelve seasons, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a reigning original cast member. After the departure of Lisa Vanderpump, the true queen of the series, Kyle Richards is the last one standing. Season 12 is well under way, and the mother of four seems determined to take on a […] The post Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator appeared first on Reality Tea.
People
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
The cast of Southern Charm experienced some rocky waters this week. Thursday's episode picked up at Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen's joint birthday garden party, where Venita didn't appreciate Madison inviting Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers. "I want to make sure at my party I'm good with everybody at the...
Tom Sandoval Says He’s Making ‘Bigger’ Music Than His ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars: ‘Let’s Be Real’
Tough act to follow! Tom Sandoval said he makes “bigger” music than his Vanderpump Rules costars — literally. “I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f–king extra as f–k,” Sandoval, 39, told Page Six on Saturday, July 23, after his cover band’s latest performance at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California.
How General Hospital Star Nancy Lee Grahn Plans To Spill The Tea After Four Decades On Soaps
"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is someone who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to her personal opinions on social media. The actor, who is best known for her role as Alexis Davis, was the first to reveal that her co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper Jacks) had gotten fired from the ABC soap on Twitter. According to Variety, Rademacher was fired for not complying with the network's vaccine mandate back in 2021. If that weren't enough, Grahn also blocked Rademacher on social media after he called Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a "dude," according to People.
Popculture
Jim Edmonds Reportedly Calls 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp a 'Piece of S—' in Leaked DMs
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the angry DMs former Real Housewives of Orange Country husband Jim Edmonds allegedly sent her after she and his ex-wife, Meghan King, briefly discussed his impending James Bond-themed nuptials with fiancée Kortnie O'Connor on Mellencamp's Two Ts In A Pod podcast. After the former Real...
MLB・
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory. Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big...
