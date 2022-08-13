ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvis, IL

2022 UnityPoint Health Cup to benefit surgical services department

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWRxR_0hG75ppl00

Tee times and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Trinity Health Foundation’s 2022 UnityPoint Health Cup golf outing. For over 20 years, the UnityPoint Health Cup has provided philanthropic support for UnityPoint Health – Trinity, generating more than $1.6 million for innovative technology, treatments and services at Trinity’s hospitals. This year, the Trinity Health Foundation and Trinity senior leaders are hosting a 19th hole gathering following afternoon tee times for golfers to enjoy.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, September 16 at TPC Deere Run, located at 3100 Heather Knoll in Silvis. All proceeds will benefit the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Surgical Services department, which provides surgical excellence and innovation for the community at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Innovation is more than new technology. It is seizing the opportunity to advance the lives of others by embracing new ideas, learning new skills, and envisioning a better tomorrow,” says James Schrier, MD, general surgeon.

The golf outing is open to the public, but participants must register online in advance. Registration is $250 per golfer or $1,000 per foursome and includes greens fee, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch, golfer gift and access to the 19th hole gathering. Register online here or contact Sharon Nash at (563) 742-7610 or Sharon.Nash@unitypoint.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Celebrate Colona FD’s 75th anniversary

The Colona Fire Department is celebrating their 75th anniversary in style with an emergency vehicle show and parade on Sunday, August 21st. The rain date is Sunday, August 28. The show will be held on the Hennepin Canal parkway next to the fire station, located at 401 First Street in Colona, from 10 a.m. to […]
COLONA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Silvis, WIU students to finish inventory of lead water lines

The City of Silvis is working with Western Illinois University to finish an inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community as part of the mandatory Lead Service Line Replacement project under Illinois Public Act 102-0613. They will be contacting residents they were unable to reach during an inventory project conducted July […]
SILVIS, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Classes starting this week for Dist. #205

School starts this week for students of Galesburg School District 205. The new school year will see classes beginning in the newly renovated Galesburg Junior Senior High School. Students at the new school will be issued Chromebooks on their first day, August 17th, and district-provided school supplies will be given...
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market

There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Silvis, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Silvis, IL
Sports
Silvis, IL
Society
Local 4 WHBF

QC Chamber honors Business, Volunteer of the Year

The Quad Cities Chamber recognized an East Moline business and a board member for the work they’ve done to grow and strengthen the region by awarding them with the Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year Awards during the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting. They also honored a group of long-standing volunteers. Quad City […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkins takes East Moline Speedway Sport Compact cash

By Rob Hinckley for Local 4 News Four cars wide, dirt trailing off the tires and speedy competition is not uncommon for the Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compacts at East Moline Speedway. Sunday evening, that was taken to a new extreme in the battle for extra cash. Cyle Hawkins passed visitor Rick Zifko about halfway […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

‘Cop on a Rooftop’ raises funds for Special Olympics

“Donut” pass up the chance to help the Clinton Police Department raise funds for the Iowa Special Olympics on Friday, August 19. Officers from the department will take part in the “Dunkin’ Donuts Cop on a Rooftop” event at the store located at 1122 North Second Street from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officers will […]
CLINTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitypoint Health#Trinity Health#Charity#The Unitypoint Health Cup#Tpc Deere Run#Trinity Surgical Services#Nexstar Media Inc
ourquadcities.com

Dollar General store opens in Milan

Dollar General announced Monday that its new store at 109 3rd Avenue West in Milan is now open. DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others, according to a company release.
MILAN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

SCC Library awarded tech grant

The Scott Community College Library recently received a $5,000 grant from the State Library of Iowa’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program. The funds will be used to update the library’s current technology and improve digital materials to increase access and support digital inclusion for students. The ARPA is a federal program that was […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Grants aid local community health centers

During this National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded nearly $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding to community health centers nationwide to improve health equity through better data collection and reporting. The funding also builds on the $7.6 billion […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

ACUF donation helps fund Girl Scout outreach program

The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation (ACUF) has contributed another three-year, $45,000 grant to help fund the Girl Scouts Community Outreach Series. The foundation has partnered with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois since 2020 to fund the series. It directly supports more than 1,100 at-risk girls in underserved areas of Moline, Rock […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Learn how to be ‘storm-ready’ at Flood Resiliency Alliance meeting

The Quad City Flood Resiliency Alliance’s next public meeting will be on Thursday, August 18 from 1:30-3 p.m. at City Hall in Riverdale, IA. City Hall is located at 110 River Drive. Rock Island County and Scott County were both recently awarded “Storm-ready Community” status by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Rich Kinney, Warning Coordination […]
RIVERDALE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Niabi receives grant for new exhibit

Niabi Zoo is one step closer to completing an important part of their master plan. The Coal Valley zoo was recently awarded the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant in the amount of $233,000, which will cover almost half the cost of their new Painted Dog exhibit. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, […]
COAL VALLEY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg offers residential paint recycling program

The City of Galesburg is offering a residential paint recycling drop-off program to provide a convenient method for environmentally friendly disposal of unused paint. This year’s Residential Paint Recycling Drop-off program will take place on the third Saturday of the month from May until September. The August event will be held on Saturday, August 20, […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

East Moline receives federal infrastructure grant

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $83.5 million to support four projects in Illinois from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to advance projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QCSO announces security checks for Riverfront Pops

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) has announced security checks for everyone attending the QCBT Riverfront Pops presentation of “The Music of Elton John” on August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park in Davenport. To ensure a safe and fun evening for everyone, all patrons must follow these precautions and should factor that into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Jackson scores Maquoketa MLRA win

By Mike McGuire for Local 4 News On the final night of a three race swing through Eastern Iowa, the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models found themselves at the Maquoketa Speedway. In the main event of the evening, Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon, Missouri scored his second feature win of the weekend. It was also […]
MAQUOKETA, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local business receives Illinois FOP Award

Springfield Armory, Inc. in Geneseo received the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) Blue Gold Award during the Illinois FOP’s annual conference July 27 – 28 in O’Fallon. The Blue and Gold Award recognizes a non-member organization that has shown great generosity and support to the organization. “Springfield Armory has been a long-time […]
GENESEO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy