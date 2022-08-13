Read full article on original website
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 238 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 15
On August 10, 2022, at about 2:45 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by, Braden Hales, age 34, from Williams, pulled out onto Highway 238 from Jaynes Drive and into the path of a northbound Ford F250 pickup, operated by Ed DeVos, age 56, from Williams. The vehicles crashed and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. Hales was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Toyota Camry received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Rogue Reginal Medical Center. DeVos was not injured. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights, Rural Metro Battalion 5 and ODOT.
KDRV
Highway 199 reopened east of Selma after crash with guardrail
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Highway 199 east of Selma is reopened as a driver is getting medical treatment for an afternoon crash. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says just before 1pm IVFD, American Medical Response (AMR)-Josephine County, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Josephine County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the area of Circle W Drive on Hwy 199 near Selma for a vehicle going through the guardrail and into a creek.
clayconews.com
TWO-VEHICLE FATALITY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 238 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, after a single vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 4:20 p.m. the 69-year old was traveling east in the 17000 block of Little River Road. The operator attempted to make a u turn at approximately two to three miles per hour when his bike laid over on top of him. The bike pedal sliced his calf open causing an approximately two to four-inch laceration.
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Jackson Co., Aug. 15
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized. The first location was in the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Rd. Eagle Point, was a large illegal marijuana cultivation farm where 5,024 illegal marijuana plants contained in twenty-six large greenhouses, in addition to the approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed. Simultaneously, two additional search warrants were served in the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford, on two industrial warehouses which contained sophisticated, illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. A total of 6,392 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
KDRV
Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
kymkemp.com
Suspect in Arson of an Occupied Tent Captured With Help of Multiple Agencies, Says DNSO
This is a press release from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. Sheriff Garrett Scott would like to commend the Yurok Tribal Police Department for an outstanding investigation and the arrest of Nikwich Nez, who posed a serious threat to the public.
KTVL
One arrest made at unlicensed cannabis grow connected with drug trafficking ring
Central Point — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT raided an unlicensed cannabis grow early Friday morning, Aug 12, assisting the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives. IMET called in the JCSO SWAT team after estimating an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization.
KDRV
Windigo Fire crews reach 60% containment along Klamath-Douglas County line
UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- The Windigo Fire's containment is up to 60% today. It has burned 1,007 acres along the Klamath-Douglas County line north of Crater Lake National Park. Northwest Incident Management Team 6 (NIMT) says, "Firefighters took advantage of the extended period of gentler weather on Saturday to...
KTVZ
Five raids on Klamath, Jackson County illegal marijuana operations turn up about 25,000 plants, police say
BEATTY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Five more raids of alleged illegal marijuana grows Thursday in Klamath and Jackson counties led to the seizure of nearly 25,000 marijuana plants, but no arrests were reported by authorities. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two properties located near Beatty, after...
Shady Cove: Suspect attempts to steal car with infant inside
SHADY COVE, Ore. – A suspect is in the Jackson County Jail today after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a carjacking and attempted kidnapping at the Shady Cove Chevron gas station yesterday morning at 1045. The...
KDRV
Sheriff: attempted car theft with child inside brings kidnapping charge at Shady Cove
SHADY COVE, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in the County Jail today after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says 33-year-old Jason Lee Cheatham of Bend is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of recklessly endangering, first-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct, and harassment.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
KDRV
McKinney Fire: evacuation warning area returns, keeps 95% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- An evacuation warning area (shown in yellow) is back in place around evacuation order zones (shown in red) for the McKinney Fire burning in northwest Siskiyou County. While the Klamath National Forest Office says today the McKinney Fire is the same size at 60,392 acres and...
KTVL
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
theashlandchronicle.com
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
KDRV
The impacts of overpopulation in our jails: Jackson County still searching for a solution
MEDFORD, Ore-- Overpopulation in our jail system. It's a problem that the Jackson County Jail has been dealing with for many years and is still trying to solve. For Jail Commander Josh Aldrich, its one of the most frustrating realities that he has do deal with each and every day.
theashlandchronicle.com
More Photos from the Greenway Fire
The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
theashlandchronicle.com
Greenway Grass Fire Suppressed Quickly by Firefighters This Morning
A grass fire along the Bear Creek Greenway was put out just before 11 a.m. this morning by firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue, Jackson County District #5, and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire was located just west of Ashland Ponds at the bottom of Ashland. Firefighters were...
