Hwy. 238 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 15

On August 10, 2022, at about 2:45 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by, Braden Hales, age 34, from Williams, pulled out onto Highway 238 from Jaynes Drive and into the path of a northbound Ford F250 pickup, operated by Ed DeVos, age 56, from Williams. The vehicles crashed and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. Hales was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Toyota Camry received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Rogue Reginal Medical Center. DeVos was not injured. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights, Rural Metro Battalion 5 and ODOT.
Highway 199 reopened east of Selma after crash with guardrail

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Highway 199 east of Selma is reopened as a driver is getting medical treatment for an afternoon crash. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says just before 1pm IVFD, American Medical Response (AMR)-Josephine County, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Josephine County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the area of Circle W Drive on Hwy 199 near Selma for a vehicle going through the guardrail and into a creek.
MOTORCYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, after a single vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 4:20 p.m. the 69-year old was traveling east in the 17000 block of Little River Road. The operator attempted to make a u turn at approximately two to three miles per hour when his bike laid over on top of him. The bike pedal sliced his calf open causing an approximately two to four-inch laceration.
Marijuana Bust Jackson Co., Aug. 15

On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized. The first location was in the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Rd. Eagle Point, was a large illegal marijuana cultivation farm where 5,024 illegal marijuana plants contained in twenty-six large greenhouses, in addition to the approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed. Simultaneously, two additional search warrants were served in the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford, on two industrial warehouses which contained sophisticated, illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. A total of 6,392 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING

Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
Sheriff: attempted car theft with child inside brings kidnapping charge at Shady Cove

SHADY COVE, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in the County Jail today after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says 33-year-old Jason Lee Cheatham of Bend is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of recklessly endangering, first-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct, and harassment.
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10

On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
Oregon State Police SW Drug Enforcement Team Make Illegal Marijuana Bust – Jackson County

On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
More Photos from the Greenway Fire

The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
Greenway Grass Fire Suppressed Quickly by Firefighters This Morning

A grass fire along the Bear Creek Greenway was put out just before 11 a.m. this morning by firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue, Jackson County District #5, and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire was located just west of Ashland Ponds at the bottom of Ashland. Firefighters were...
