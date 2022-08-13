Read full article on original website
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
Michelle Pfeiffer reacts to Britney Spears calling her 'a freaking God' as Catwoman
When Britney Spears sang about cracking a whip in her 2008 single "Circus," she might have been thinking of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer doing just that as Catwoman. In a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday evening, the pop superstar praised Pfeiffer's take on the DC Comics villainess in Tim Burton's 1992 superhero epic as "charming" and "sexy," calling her an "alluring woman" who captured her attention in "probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life."
Selena Gomez and Hannah Montana are sharing the same house, but is Miley Cyrus making a cameo?
Selena Gomez is preparing for the premiere of the next season of her fan-favorite cooking show ‘Selena + Chef’ on August 18. And while viewers are thrilled for the release of new episodes, featuring special guests and new recipes, others noticed something different in the latest teaser...
Britney Spears’ Lawyer Says Kevin Federline Has Created ‘Legal Issues’ by ‘Cyber-Bullying’ Singer
Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears’ lawyer is coming to her defense in the wake of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, suddenly speaking publicly about Spears and their two sons. Federline, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 through 2007, gave an interview to ITV this week and said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother. On Wednesday, Federline posted old videos on his Instagram account where Spears appears to be arguing with her young sons, then ages 11 and 12. In response to the videos, social...
Madonna is pushing to make music with her close friend Britney Spears
Britney Spears is back to making music! The singer has announced a collaboration with Elton John, marking her first musical release since 2020. According to a source, this is only the beginning for Spears, with there being a long roster of artists hoping to collaborate with her,...
The Queen of Technicolor: the famous life and tragic death of Maria Montez
Few know the name Maria Montez today, but her story is just the kind of Hollywood miracle that people love to hear about. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic with minimal acting skills, she managed by sheer force of will to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars during the second world war years. Montez built her legend through a series of escapist fantasias that moviegoers, exhausted by the bleakness and sacrifice of the war, were all too eager to melt into.
So You Think You Can Dance Finale: Did the Right Dancer Win Season 17?
For nearly three years, it seemed unlikely that So You Think You Can Dance would ever return — and once it did, the show arguably wasn’t the same. The early weeks of Season 17 blew through audition and choreography rounds at a breakneck pace. The performance shows were pre-taped instead of live, and the only voters with any agency in weekly eliminations were those in the studio audience. And, of course, the season’s biggest headline was Matthew Morrison’s abrupt exit as judge, with Leah Remini (?!) stepping in as his replacement. So, it was an odd cycle, and the jury’s still out...
Adele Reveals Why She ‘Went Into Hiding’ After Last Minute Las Vegas Residency Cancellation: ‘I Was Embarrassed’
When Adele took the stage at the 2022 BRIT Awards to perform “I Drink Wine,” a power ballad from her fourth studio album, 30, she half expected the audience to erupt into booing when she finished – and was surprised when she was instead met with applause. “It felt strange receiving so much love when I’d let people down,” the singer told ELLE in a recent interview that finds her opening up, at length, for the first time about the sudden cancellation of her Las Vegas residency earlier this year. In January, the night before her 24-date residency billed Weekends With...
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency
Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
Adele calls canceled Las Vegas residency ‘the worst moment in my career, by far’
Adele is no stranger to success. The British superstar has continued to achieve unimaginable feats with her soulful, tear-inducing music. With a career full of highs, she recently opened up about a very low moment — having to cancel her much-anticipated Vegas residency a day before her first show.
Adele Says 'There Was Just No Soul' in Her Las Vegas Residency Before She Postponed: 'Worst Moment'
Adele's decision to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency wasn't an easy one — but at the time, she knew it was the right thing to do. Speaking to ELLE for the cover of its September issue, Adele opened up about how difficult it was to tell fans she would be postponing the residency, originally set to kick off last January at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Adele Reveals She Canceled Vegas Residency Because It Had 'No Soul'
Adele said that she agonized over the decision and had been awake for 30 hours before posting her tearful announcement.
