Entertainment Weekly

Michelle Pfeiffer reacts to Britney Spears calling her 'a freaking God' as Catwoman

When Britney Spears sang about cracking a whip in her 2008 single "Circus," she might have been thinking of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer doing just that as Catwoman. In a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday evening, the pop superstar praised Pfeiffer's take on the DC Comics villainess in Tim Burton's 1992 superhero epic as "charming" and "sexy," calling her an "alluring woman" who captured her attention in "probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life."
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Says Kevin Federline Has Created ‘Legal Issues’ by ‘Cyber-Bullying’ Singer

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears’ lawyer is coming to her defense in the wake of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, suddenly speaking publicly about Spears and their two sons. Federline, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 through 2007, gave an interview to ITV this week and said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother. On Wednesday, Federline posted old videos on his Instagram account where Spears appears to be arguing with her young sons, then ages 11 and 12. In response to the videos, social...
The Guardian

The Queen of Technicolor: the famous life and tragic death of Maria Montez

Few know the name Maria Montez today, but her story is just the kind of Hollywood miracle that people love to hear about. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic with minimal acting skills, she managed by sheer force of will to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars during the second world war years. Montez built her legend through a series of escapist fantasias that moviegoers, exhausted by the bleakness and sacrifice of the war, were all too eager to melt into.
TVLine

So You Think You Can Dance Finale: Did the Right Dancer Win Season 17?

For nearly three years, it seemed unlikely that So You Think You Can Dance would ever return — and once it did, the show arguably wasn’t the same. The early weeks of Season 17 blew through audition and choreography rounds at a breakneck pace. The performance shows were pre-taped instead of live, and the only voters with any agency in weekly eliminations were those in the studio audience. And, of course, the season’s biggest headline was Matthew Morrison’s abrupt exit as judge, with Leah Remini (?!) stepping in as his replacement. So, it was an odd cycle, and the jury’s still out...
Rolling Stone

Adele Reveals Why She ‘Went Into Hiding’ After Last Minute Las Vegas Residency Cancellation: ‘I Was Embarrassed’

When Adele took the stage at the 2022 BRIT Awards to perform “I Drink Wine,” a power ballad from her fourth studio album, 30, she half expected the audience to erupt into booing when she finished – and was surprised when she was instead met with applause. “It felt strange receiving so much love when I’d let people down,” the singer told ELLE in a recent interview that finds her opening up, at length, for the first time about the sudden cancellation of her Las Vegas residency earlier this year. In January, the night before her 24-date residency billed Weekends With...
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Adele Says 'There Was Just No Soul' in Her Las Vegas Residency Before She Postponed: 'Worst Moment'

Adele's decision to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency wasn't an easy one — but at the time, she knew it was the right thing to do. Speaking to ELLE for the cover of its September issue, Adele opened up about how difficult it was to tell fans she would be postponing the residency, originally set to kick off last January at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
