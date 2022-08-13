Read full article on original website
digg.com
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Is Getting a Major Upgrade on HBO Max
HBO Max has announced that Game of Thrones will get a 4K upgrade on the streaming platform beginning August 1, 2022. The 4K release for Game of Thrones was actually released on disc back in November of 2021, so it's almost surprising it hasn't come to HBO's very own streaming platform before now -- but today is the 4K launch day, presumably so that fans can binge as much as they can stomach ahead of the upcoming release of House of the Dragon, the network's first Game of Thrones spinoff, which debuts on August 21. The 4K versions are available only on HBO Max's ad-free $14.99 pricing tier.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
Canceling Netflix
Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly formed entertainment giant, released extremely poor earnings. It has to look for growth businesses, and quickly. One place it continues to place emphasis on is streaming, which, until recently, appeared to be the solution to all media industry problems. As Warner Bros. Discovery launches even more new streaming services, the […]
CNET
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max: Save on Streaming With One Clever Trick
There are lots of great shows and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could cost you more than $50 per month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Best Movies to Stream on HBO Max Right Now
HBO Max is making headlines this week due to a rumored shake-up behind the scenes. They discreetly pulled six original films from their library without notice, which many suspect is the first move in their pending merge with Discovery+. Viewers should anticipate the cancellation of underperforming TV shows along with the disappearance of more films […]
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
thefastmode.com
KPN Signs Multi-year Collaboration with HBO Max
Good news for all KPN customers. They will soon be able to enjoy the best entertainment from HBO Max through their trusted services. Thanks to the multi-year collaboration, HBO Max will be available to 3.6 million Dutch households. From September, KPN customers can add an HBO Max subscription to their KPN Internet, TV or Mobile subscription.
Business Insider
'House of the Dragon' premieres on August 21 – here's how to watch the highly anticipated 'Game of Thrones' prequel
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "House of the Dragon" premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. The "Game of Thrones" prequel series focuses on the Targaryen civil war. HBO Max costs $10/month for ad-supported streaming or $15/month for ad-free streaming. "House of...
‘A League of Their Own’ Returns As a TV Series: How’s How to Watch the New Show Online
It’s been nearly three decades since Dot, Kit, and the Rockford Peaches hit it out of the park in Penny Marshall’s unforgettable classic A League of Their Own, which premiered in theaters in 1992. And now it’s time to play ball again with the reimagined series adaptation premiering on Prime Video. Set in 1943, Prime Video’s A League of Their Own is co-created and executive produced by Abbi Jacobson, who also stars as Carson, a woman who leaves her life in Idaho behind to try out for the Peaches, a new professional women’s baseball league. The new show also stars Chanté Adams...
A League Of Their Own Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Prime Video Series Before
A League of Their Own is here on Amazon Prime, and the cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Savior Free Online
Cast: Dennis Quaid Pascal Rollin Catlin Foster Stellan Skarsgård John Maclaren. A hardened mercenary in the Foreign Legion begins to find his own humanity when confronted with atrocities during the fighting in Bosnia. Is Savior on Netflix?. Savior is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in...
AdWeek
HBO Max Starts Layoffs, Brings in New Leadership Structure
More changes are coming to HBO Max in the wake of the merger of Warner Media with Discovery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO Max, has laid off 14%—about 70 employees—from his teams to reduce costs under the mandate of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to find $3 billion in savings.
Engadget
HBO and HBO Max are reportedly laying off 70 production staffers
Virginia Residents Could Qualify For Solar Tax Rebates In Ashburn. The major cost-cutting drive at is continuing, as the company is reportedly laying off around 70 workers across HBO and . Most of the cuts are on the side of the streaming service, according to . The layoffs account for...
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
