ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Raiders Played Vikings Once When It Really Counted

By Tom LaMarre
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Do2Y_0hG75Tbt00

Before the Las Vegas Raiders host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, we look back at a time when they played and it really counted.

Coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on quickly from their 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game last Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, to open the preseason.

That’s as it should be and now the Silver and Black are preparing for their next preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (PDT) without any pregame drama.

However, longtime members of Raider Nation remember that a game against the Vikings remains one of the great moments in team history.

The Vikings were favored over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 9, 1977, to cap a 1976 season, even though future Hall of Fame Coach John Madden led his team into the game with a 13-1 record in the regular season and victories over the New England Patriots and the defending Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC playoffs.

Minnesota had Super Bowl veterans such as quarterback Fran Tarkenton, defensive tackle Alan Page, defensive end Carl Eller, running back Chuck Foreman, wide receiver Ahmad Rashad, center Mick Tingelhoff, defensive end Jim Marshall, safety Paul Krause, and linebacker Jeff Siemon.

The Vikings had lost Super Bowl IV to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-10, Super Bowl XVIII to the Miami Dolphins, and Super Bowl XI to the Steelers, 16-6, and many people believed it was time for the Purple People Eaters to win pro football’s greatest game.

The Raiders had other ideas, well before the game started.

“We knew by Wednesday we were going to win,” said linebacker Phil Villapiano, who made a big play early in the game. “The only hard part from then on was waiting for the game.”

Added Raiders Executive Assistant Al LoCasale told Madden on the bus back to the Raiders hotel on the same day: “Unless our team bus turns over going up the canyon to the Rose Bowl Sunday, this one won’t even be close.”

After Raiders punter Ray Guy had a punt blocked for the first time in his career, the Vikings took over at the Oakland three-yard-line. But after Foreman was stopped by defensive tackle Charles Philyaw on first down, Villapiano hit running back Brent McClanahan on second down and forced him to fumble, with linebacker Willie Hall recovering for the Raiders.

Running back Clarence Davis ran 35 yards on the next play and the Raiders drove down the field for a 24-yard field goal by Errol Mann to take the lead for good.

Quarterback Kenny “Snake” Stabler, who engineered a nearly-perfect game, could see Madden was not happy with having to settle for a field goal and told his coach: “Don’t worry, John, there’s plenty more where that came from.”

And there was.

Davis, with fullback and Raiders leading rusher Mark van Eeghen turning onto the lead blocker, led the Silver and Black in rushing with 136 yards with Van Eeghen adding 73 yards, while Pete Banaszak gained only 19 yards but scored two short-yardage touchdowns.

Stabler completed a modest 12-of-19 passes for 180 yards and a one-yard touchdown to tight end Dave Casper, who caught four passes for 79 yards, while wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff caught four balls for 70 yards, three of them to inside the two-yard-line to set up touchdowns.

Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown provided the finishing touch with a 75-yard touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tarkenton in the final minutes of a 32-14 victory.

"Super Bowl XI was ours and 10 years from now or 20 years from now Super Bowl XI will still be ours,” Madden said. “I’ll never take off the Super Bowl ring. It’s something I will always cherish.”

Said Tarkenton: “They just kicked our butts.”

In the ensuing years, the Raiders captured Super Bowls XV and XVIII, while the Vikings have yet to return to pro football’s greatest game for nearly four decades and are tied for the worst record in the game with the Buffalo Bills at 0-4.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Ohio State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks

On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Tingelhoff
Person
Clarence Davis
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Oakland Raiders#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Minnesota Vikings#Raider Nation#Hall Of Fame#The New England Patriots#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy