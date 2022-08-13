ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

VogDUO introduces 100W GaN Charger and 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger to elevate your charging experience

By Sponsored Post
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEhqN_0hG75P4z00

VogDUO introduces two new chargers to revolutionize your experience with Apple devices. With a sleek design and color scheme, both the VogDUO 100W GaN wall charger and 3-in-1 wireless charger give your setup a professional look. In addition, VogDUO’s genuine leather and craftsmanship create premium all-black accessories for Apple users to further complete their style. You can get $15 off both products for a limited time with code 9to5mac15.

Handmade with premium genuine leather

VogDUO blends traditions with technology by using Genuine Italian Leather to create upscale tech accessories. The leather will look better with time and can fit into just about any design aesthetic. Over time, the leather develops its own distinctive patina during use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rBNV_0hG75P4z00

3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

On top of charging, people are looking for a product that integrates more functions and is portable. VogDUO’s new 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is an elegant and elevated way to charge all of your devices on your nightstand, desk, or when you’re on the go.

The 3-in-1 feature charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. Its portability is better than ever with its foldable and retractable designs. The multiangle and height adjustable design makes it an ideal multipurpose charger. While on the charger, your iPhone can be placed in portrait or landscape orientation and rotated 360 degrees. Also, the texture of the leather makes your style looks even better in detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJgNd_0hG75P4z00

Compatible models with the VogDUO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Compatible iPhone models include the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, SE (3rd gen), 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. Additionally, it works with Apple Watch SE and Series 2 through 7, as well as AirPods Pro and the 2nd and 3rd generations.

100W GaN Wall charger can charge four devices at once

The limited edition 100W GaN Charger is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. This minimalist device allows you to charge from a desktop without sacrificing power efficiency. Additionally, with three USB-C ports and one USB-A, it can efficiently handle charging up to four devices at one time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWHj0_0hG75P4z00

Compared to Apple’s 96W charger, the VogDUO is notably smaller and produces more power with more outputs. With up to 100W of output, there is enough to power your computer – for example, a 14-inch MacBook Pro at top speed using a MagSafe 3 cable.

Pricing and availability

VogDuo offers free shipping on orders over $50. The 100W GaN Charger is on sale for $89.99, and the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is $149.99. You can get $15 off both products for a limited time with code 9to5mac15.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 review: "Very close to the full desktop audio package"

Representing an evolution from another solid gaming soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 takes everything that made the original so reliable and enjoyable, refining it and ramping up the quality.Coming in at the $330/£300 mark, it's a sizeable investment, but it largely meets all the demands and requirements of a soundbar that costs as much, from sound quality to inputs and versatility. I recently spent weeks with the...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple may launch AirPods with USB-C charging cases in 2023

Slowly but surely, Apple is making the switch to USB Type-C across its wide range of devices. MacBooks have been shipping with USB-C charging ports for years. They were joined by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini recently. We are still waiting for a USB-C iPhone, but in the meantime, a new report suggests the AirPods charging case could be next.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac

USB-C/Thunderbolt display options have really grown over the last couple of years. While Apple’s Pro Display XDR isn’t the best fit for most Mac users at $5,000+, it now offers the more affordable Studio Display. And there are also lots of solid choices from LG, Samsung, BenQ, and more. Let’s look at the best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays available in the $400-$1,600 range.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Apple News#Apple Products#Gan#Italian#Apple Watch
9to5Mac

Apple stops signing iOS 15.5 following iOS 15.6 release

Apple on Wednesday stopped signing iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, exactly one week after the company released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to all users. As a result, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users can no longer downgrade from iOS 15.6 to iOS 15.5, which may affect users waiting for jailbreak.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

You could soon be seeing a lot more ads on your iPhone

As we wait patiently for the iPhone 14 to show up (it should arrive next month), a new report suggests some significant changes could be coming to the software on iPhones and iPads: specifically, more advertising in Apple's own apps. This comes via the reliable Apple-focused journalist Mark Gurman at...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Apple Store Time Machine app transports you to opening day at four iconic locations with stunning detail

Ever wonder what the most iconic Apple Stores like the very first location, Apple Fifth Avenue, and Infinite Loop were like for their grand openings? Or maybe you were there and want to revisit the magic? Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber has put together his most impressive project yet, Apple Store Time Machine. It’s an amazingly immersive Mac app to experience and explore the most significant Apple Stores in incredible detail, exactly how they were on their grand openings.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts

When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Kuo: Apple’s AR/MR headset will be the biggest thing since the iPhone

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new note to clients explaining the challenges and expectations for Apple’s upcoming virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) device. Kuo maintained his earlier prediction that the mixed reality (MR) device will get an early January 2023 launch. He also said the AR/MR headset will be Apple’s most revolutionary device after the iPhone.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

With the iPhone mini going away, are you planning to upgrade your phone soon?

Back in 2020, Apple introduced its first “mini” iPhone with the iPhone 12 lineup. Although the sales numbers for that model were never impressive, the company gave its smaller phone another chance with iPhone 13 mini in 2021. Now it seems that the iPhone mini is going away for good. And for those of you who own one of these, are you planning to upgrade your phone any time soon?
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?

It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Everything new with Apple Music on iOS 16

One of the reasons to be excited about a WWDC is previewing what’s coming to Apple Music. With iOS 16, unfortunately, Apple didn’t announce a ton of new features to its music streaming service – different from all the other years. That said, there are still a few functions and tweaks that users will love when using Apple Music with iOS 16, especially now that its first public beta is out.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Researcher reports fraudulent Chinese apps on the Mac App Store

Despite Apple’s claims that the App Store is a “safe place you can trust,” it seems that some developers still find ways to bypass the company’s review process to distribute fraudulent apps to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This time, a researcher identified as “Privacy1St” (Alex Kleber) has shared a report about multiple Chinese apps that have fooled the App Store review team.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch

Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Gurman: Apple readying new HomePod and smart home devices

Apple could be readying a new high-end HomePod, an updated HomePod mini as well as two other home devices that could see the light of the day around the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman says that...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy