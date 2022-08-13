Read full article on original website
National average gas price drops below $4 per gallon for first time since March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the first time in months, the average American is paying less than $4 per gallon to fuel up. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.95, which is 10 cents less than it was one week ago and 62 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, but still 77 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling Ranch on Ward Hill boasts ‘unparalleled views,’ $1.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is located on 88 Ward Ave., on top of Ward Hill, and is priced at $1,398,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding-glass doors offer unparalleled views of New York Harbor, including Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Verrazzano-Narrows...
Spate of gym thefts on Staten Island prompts NYPD service announcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent spate of thefts from gym locker rooms on Staten Island prompted a public service announcement last week by the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. The precinct, which encompasses the borough’s East Shore and some Mid-Island neighborhoods, took to Twitter on Wednesday with tips on how to protect their belongings.
NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
‘Reclining (Lady) Liberty’ finds a home in Bloomfield
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “Reclining Liberty,” a sculpture by artist Zaq Landsberg has found her spot on Staten Island on The Circle at Corporate Commons Three, 1441 South Ave. in Bloomfield. This 25-ft.-long sculpture took a 20-hour drive via tractor trailer from Minnesota to her home here in...
Staten Island sees an uptick in population over last decade as state numbers go down, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While New York State’s overall population has decreased over the span of 10 years from 2010 to 2020, Staten Island has seen an uptick in the number of people who live in the borough, data shows. Data from the United States Decennial Census, compiled...
Scammers targeted NYPD on Staten Island, officials say, amid surge in dreaded robotexts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not even the NYPD is safe from robotext scammers. The department’s 122nd Precinct took to social media over the weekend to share a screenshot of a suspicious text, with the caption that started, “I received a scam text.”. The unsolicited message, showing a...
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge crash closes two lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A crash on the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closed two lanes of the span, officials said. The crash initially only caused one lane to be closed. The MTA said motorists should prepare for delays and allow for extra travel time, according to an alert from the agency.
Congestion pricing plans: Not your ‘piggy bank,’ says Malliotakis to MTA
CITY HALL, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined a Democratic colleague Monday in Manhattan to rail against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA’s) congestion pricing plans. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) stood near the Lincoln Tunnel to decry the plans that could see car...
Stop breaking the law: Give Staten Islanders the ferry service they’re entitled to | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders know that the residents of the other four boroughs roll their eyes when we talk about how we often feel like the “forgotten borough.”. But if you want a perfect illustration of what fuels such discontent out here, look no further than the unfathomable mess that Staten Island Ferry service has become.
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
Donjon Marine Wins NY Dredging Work
New Jersey-based marine services company Donjon Marine Co. Inc., has secured a contract to perform maintenance dredging in Flushing Bay and Creek, in Queens, N.Y. Donjon Marine was one of two online bidders for the $23,970,800 contract, which was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) New York District. Work is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022.
Firefighter injured in Staten Island house fire
The flames broke just before 8:30 p.m. Friday on the second floor of a three-story home on Gary Court in the Bulls Head section.
Schumer presents plan to control invasive spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, across NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing just yards away from Central Park, Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday said there is still time to contain the serious threat spotted lanternflies pose to New York State -- including Staten Island -- before it’s too late. He said New York City’s parks, like...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Officials claim city's 'congestion pricing' plan could cost commuters thousands of more dollars
Local leaders are speaking out against the city’s congestion pricing plan, which they say could affect drivers who would have to pay thousands of dollars more each year once the plan goes into effect.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
