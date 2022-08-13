ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Two injured in crash involving ambulance

By Jennifer Bonnett
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO -- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, near Interstate 80 in Sacramento.

The ambulance was reportedly transporting a patient to an area hospital when it collided with a vehicle. Sacramento Police say at least two people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The exact circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, according to police.

