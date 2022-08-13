ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Thousands under boil water advisory in Michigan after pipeline break

Thousands of people living north of Detroit, Michigan, remain under a boil water advisory as the state works to fix a pipeline break discovered over the weekend that could take two weeks to repair. The break in the water main was discovered early Saturday morning, prompting an initial advisory to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For 4 SE Michigan Counties After Water Main Break

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency as several communities in Southeast Michigan remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break. Whitmer issued the declaration over the weekend for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. “We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said in a press release. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
nbc25news.com

7 communities now impacted by water main break

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. At least some water pressure restored to all communities. Boil Water Advisory Lifted Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven. Water main break isolated and...
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
WNEM

Gas leak reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
