More than 100K residents remain under boil water advisory after water main break
On Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties to ensure that residents get the help they need.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory in effect for 133K in Metro Detroit: What residents need to know
A boil water advisory remains in effect for seven Metro Detroit communities, covering more than 130,000 residents in the region, after a water main break impacted water pressure on Saturday morning -- and it could be weeks before it’s fixed. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported the major water...
Washington Examiner
Thousands under boil water advisory in Michigan after pipeline break
Thousands of people living north of Detroit, Michigan, remain under a boil water advisory as the state works to fix a pipeline break discovered over the weekend that could take two weeks to repair. The break in the water main was discovered early Saturday morning, prompting an initial advisory to...
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For 4 SE Michigan Counties After Water Main Break
(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency as several communities in Southeast Michigan remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break. Whitmer issued the declaration over the weekend for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. “We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said in a press release. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long...
fox2detroit.com
Investigation into cause of massive Southeast Michigan water main break continues
Great Lakes Water Authority engineers are working to figure out what led to a massive water main break that impacted nearly 1 million people over the weekend. It could take as long as two weeks for water pressure to return to normal.
fox2detroit.com
Washington Twp residents rally in the community amid boil water advisory
WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Washington Township is one of the communities dealing with the recent boil water advisory. The township supervisor told me he has not slept the past three days because of this water main break. It will take a village to get through the next two...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
nbc25news.com
7 communities now impacted by water main break
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. At least some water pressure restored to all communities. Boil Water Advisory Lifted Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven. Water main break isolated and...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in several counties following boil water advisory
On Sunday morning, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following the boil water advisory given to several communities.
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands. Michigan officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon in an effort...
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
WNEM
