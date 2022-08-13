Read full article on original website
How to Hang a Light Fixture at the Perfect Height
Whether you're upgrading your lighting or building a brand-new home, you'll not only need to decide what type of lighting you want but also at what height each fixture will need to hang. Though it seems like a small decision, the height of your light fixtures will affect the ambiance of the room, how much light you have to complete a task (like cooking, reading, or working at your desk), and, of course, how much room you have when maneuvering around the space.
Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. After years of Scandi-inspired minimalism, the pendulum swung hard in the other direction—and now, our grandmillennial-meets-hoarder selves are seeking a...
Kitchen cabinets come in all different shapes and sizes, with some reaching the ceiling. Here is the reason why some kitchen cabinets don't go to the ceiling.
Decades of environmental psychology research tell us that everything that surrounds us is crucial to our mental health, and nature has a particularly powerful role in making us feel good. Clinical studies suggest that natural light can significantly improve health outcomes for patients with depression and agitation. Likewise, cluttered spaces spike cortisol levels in the body resulting in stress and depression, but also make us more prone to making mistakes and giving in to our impulses. A 1984 study published in Science found that surgery patients recovered better in rooms with a view of trees rather than a brick wall.
We know exactly how frustrating it is to clean a mirror only to step back and see streaks left behind. Here's what to avoid so it never happens again.
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
A fireplace is a focal point that can make any space in your home feel more cozy and luxurious. Here's how to style a fireplace in any room of the house.
Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
Window blinds are a popular choice for many homeowners, however, they can be tough to keep clean. this simple hack will change the way you clean your blinds.
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
Even the most well-trained dog pees on the carpet sometimes. Dogs pee in the house for a variety of reasons — an infection, old age, boredom, marking or anxiety — so odds are high that you’ll have to deal with it at some point. Carpet cleaning solutions and tools are effective to combat dog pee stains and odors. For a quick fix, at-home remedies, such as hydrogen peroxide, Dawn dish soap or baking soda can be a dog parent’s best friends (other than your dog, of course).
Recent designs of folding doors are opening up new possibilities for homeowners and architects in contemporary home design. These doors allow access to closets and outdoor spaces without the space constraints of hinged doors. They also make seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment possible. Unlike folding doors of the past, these new doors...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While you’re grabbing a 10-pack of avocados and a famous $1.50 hot dog, don’t forget to browse the home decor section of Costco. The warehouse club often has deals that can’t be beat on things that aren’t edible, too.
Vacuuming the house is hardly what anyone would call a fun activity — but it is a necessity. After all, you need some kind of powerful device to pick up all the dirt and hair scattered around the house, and a handy cordless vacuum is sure to do the trick.
If recurring national toilet paper shortages have left you on guard, you're probably wondering about the often raved about bidet toilet seat.
If you want to help your stove last a long time, you need to care for it, which means regular cleaning and proper maintenance to stave off any major issues.
You don't need a complete renovation to make a big impact on the tranquility of your garden. Follow these tips and your space will transform before your eyes.
