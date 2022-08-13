ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

hunker.com

How to Hang a Light Fixture at the Perfect Height

Whether you're upgrading your lighting or building a brand-new home, you'll not only need to decide what type of lighting you want but also at what height each fixture will need to hang. Though it seems like a small decision, the height of your light fixtures will affect the ambiance of the room, how much light you have to complete a task (like cooking, reading, or working at your desk), and, of course, how much room you have when maneuvering around the space.
purewow.com

The 7 Rules of Decorating a Living Room in 2022

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. After years of Scandi-inspired minimalism, the pendulum swung hard in the other direction—and now, our grandmillennial-meets-hoarder selves are seeking a...
Popular Science

9 nature-inspired decorating tips to make your home a more relaxing space

Decades of environmental psychology research tell us that everything that surrounds us is crucial to our mental health, and nature has a particularly powerful role in making us feel good. Clinical studies suggest that natural light can significantly improve health outcomes for patients with depression and agitation. Likewise, cluttered spaces spike cortisol levels in the body resulting in stress and depression, but also make us more prone to making mistakes and giving in to our impulses. A 1984 study published in Science found that surgery patients recovered better in rooms with a view of trees rather than a brick wall.
homedit.com

Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces

Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
dogster.com

How to Get Dog Pee Out of Your Carpet

Even the most well-trained dog pees on the carpet sometimes. Dogs pee in the house for a variety of reasons — an infection, old age, boredom, marking or anxiety — so odds are high that you’ll have to deal with it at some point. Carpet cleaning solutions and tools are effective to combat dog pee stains and odors. For a quick fix, at-home remedies, such as hydrogen peroxide, Dawn dish soap or baking soda can be a dog parent’s best friends (other than your dog, of course).
homedit.com

Your Guide to Understanding the Basics About Folding Doors

Recent designs of folding doors are opening up new possibilities for homeowners and architects in contemporary home design. These doors allow access to closets and outdoor spaces without the space constraints of hinged doors. They also make seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment possible. Unlike folding doors of the past, these new doors...
Apartment Therapy

Costco Has Shag Area Rugs for Cheap Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While you’re grabbing a 10-pack of avocados and a famous $1.50 hot dog, don’t forget to browse the home decor section of Costco. The warehouse club often has deals that can’t be beat on things that aren’t edible, too.
