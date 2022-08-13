ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Turned a Home Depot Shed Into a Tiny House and Sold it for $275,000'

In August 2017, we were "keeping up with the Joneses." We had a new car and a house in Cumming, Georgia and were living well above our means. Then we had our son and shortly afterwards our A/C broke and we couldn't afford to fix it. So, we borrowed some money from my husband Nick's parents. We have since paid them back, but it was a very eye opening experience for us. We realized something had to change.
domino

How Much Does a Patio Cost?

Before you get wrapped up in patio dining sets and starry outdoor lighting, make sure you know the answer to this question: How much does a patio cost? To be fair, it depends on whether you’re interested in a basic build (we’re talking a 10-by-10 gravel surface and that’s it) or one with a few bells and whistles (see: the firepit of your dreams). For estimate breakdowns based on materials, design, and size, we tapped Angi home exterior expert Scott Reid. Read on for the details.
Motor1.com

New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper

Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
Real Homes

How to hang outdoor string lights in 6 simple steps

Make the most of the warm summer evenings and use your outdoor space after dark. String lights create a beautiful, warm ambiance that makes al fresco dinner parties, evening drinks, or relaxing with friends even more special so knowing how to hang outdoor string lights is a must. In bars...
