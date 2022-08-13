Read full article on original website
Losing streak over, Tigers eye another win over Guardians
The Detroit Tigers finally had something to smile about on Monday, though they needed two chances to break their losing
ESPN
Albert Pujols homers twice to close in on Alex Rodriguez on career HR list, help St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee Brewers
ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its National League Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1½ games.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Gavin Sheets sitting versus Detroit Sunday
The Chicago White Sox did not list Gavin Sheets in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sheets will take the afternoon off while Adam Engel joins the lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. A.J. Pollock will move to left field, Eloy Jimenez will start at designated hitter, and Andrew Vaugh will cover right field.
Yardbarker
Andres Gimenez's late HR gets Guardians past Tigers in opener
Andres Gimenez hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the seventh inning and the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the slumping Detroit Tigers 4-1 in the opener of a doubleheader Monday. Cleveland, which leads the American League Central, has won eight of its last nine games entering the nightcap. The Tigers...
2 Lions first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Detroit Lions are looking to improve after a miserable 2021 season that saw them go 3-13-1. With a new influx of talent on their roster, chances are the Lions will be able to win more than three games in 2022. Detroit most likely won’t contend for a playoff spot...
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision
Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers rookie Kerry Carpenter’s immediate reaction to first major league home run
The Detroit Tigers lost eight games consecutively entering the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to rookie Kerry Carpenter, their fortunes changed. Carpenter mashed his first big league double, his first major league home run, his first major league RBI, and his first major league multi-hit game...
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings
Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.It was Ward's second career game-ending hit as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games.Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.Down to their last strike,...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
Lions stock report after the first preseason game
We got our first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions against another opponent in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions dropped an action-packed game, 27-23, when the deep reserves on both sides of the ball couldn’t come through late in the game. Over 75 Lions saw...
Detroit Lions Waive Nolan Givan, Ryan McCollum, Release Garrett Griffin
The Detroit Lions announce three roster moves.
NBC Sports
Lions trim roster by three
The Lions have made a few roster cuts on Monday morning. Detroit announced the team has waived tight end Nolan Givan and center Ryan McCollum and released veteran tight end Garrett Griffin. Givan joined the club as an undrafted free agent in May. McCollum appeared in 13 games with one...
