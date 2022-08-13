ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
Chicago's Gavin Sheets sitting versus Detroit Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not list Gavin Sheets in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sheets will take the afternoon off while Adam Engel joins the lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. A.J. Pollock will move to left field, Eloy Jimenez will start at designated hitter, and Andrew Vaugh will cover right field.
Andres Gimenez's late HR gets Guardians past Tigers in opener

Andres Gimenez hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the seventh inning and the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the slumping Detroit Tigers 4-1 in the opener of a doubleheader Monday. Cleveland, which leads the American League Central, has won eight of its last nine games entering the nightcap. The Tigers...
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision

Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings

Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.It was Ward's second career game-ending hit as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games.Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.Down to their last strike,...
Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
Lions trim roster by three

The Lions have made a few roster cuts on Monday morning. Detroit announced the team has waived tight end Nolan Givan and center Ryan McCollum and released veteran tight end Garrett Griffin. Givan joined the club as an undrafted free agent in May. McCollum appeared in 13 games with one...
