Kamryn Babb continues Ohio State football’s Block O No. 0 jersey tradition in honor of Bill Willis

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cade Stover, Gee Scott Jr. rave about Ohio State football’s defense following Saturday scrimmage
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its first scrimmage as part of fall camp on Saturday giving its two sides of the ball a first chance to be full-go against one another. The Buckeyes’ offense has plenty of returning weapons, suggesting that production won’t be a problem even if...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s preseason ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are we headed for another Ohio State football vs. Alabama showdown for the national championship?. The last one did not go well for the Buckeyes, obviously. Barring another pandemic-decimated roster, this squad looks better prepared to face off with what should again be an outrageously talented team in Tuscaloosa.
Ohio State football’s C.J. Hicks loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The expectations are high for what C.J. Hicks’ Ohio State football career may look like, and he took the first step in that direction. The freshman linebacker became the latest player to lose his black stripe, making him an “official Buckeye,” joining linebacker Chip Trayanum and cornerback Jyaire Brown. Overall he’s the sixth player to do so, with three accomplishing that feat in the spring.
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star DB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is beginning to regain some momentum on the recruiting trail, adding its second commit of the month in four-star safety Jayden Bonsu of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey. The nation’s No. 259 player and No. 22 safety chose the Buckeyes over 18...
Some Ohio State football stars should get tested in one matchup vs. Northwestern: Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Our Ohio State football schedule breakdown is finally into November as the Buckeyes have back-to-back road games. They follow a trip to Penn State with a trip to Northwestern for their ninth game of the regular season. The game. Ohio State at Northwestern, Nov. 5, time TBA.
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
Why Tommy Eichenberg may be the platypus Ohio State football needs at linebacker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We learned two things about Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg this week — he cannot take a compliment, and he may be a platypus. Gonna jump to that second item right away. Steele Chambers compared his fellow linebacker to the duck-billed, egg-laying mammal in an effort to capture Eichenberg’s complicated, enigmatic and at times misunderstood persona.
Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
Notre Dame football names its starting quarterback for the opener against Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State will face a second-year quarterback and former top-100 recruit making his first college start when Notre Dame opens the season in Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3. Tyler Buchner was named the starter for the opener by head coach Marcus Freeman on Saturday, winning the starting...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey
With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
Top247 EDGE Brian Robinson isn’t bashful about wearing Michigan gear in Ohio
A lot has changed for Brian Robinson in the span of a year. The Austintown (Ohio) Fitch star gained 40 lbs., saw his recruitment explode from virtually nothing to over 30 offers, and became one of the most coveted targets on Michigan’s 2024 recruiting board. He also got more acquainted with the Wolverines during three visits, the most recent of which occurred a couple weeks ago for the annual Barbecue at the Big House. The latest trip only increased his comfort level with the staff, especially would-be position coach Mike Elston.
Michigan already listed as huge underdog vs. Ohio State
The countdown is on and it will not be long until the defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines take the field for the first time since losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. 2021 was a heck of a season for Michigan but they will have their work cut...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week one broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – High school football returns this week, and WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you each Friday night. On Z92 Radio it’s a big-nonconference matchup as DeSales travels to Dresden to take on Tri-Valley. Jeff Nezbeth joins David Kinder on the broadcasts on Z92 this year.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
The Spectrum: CHIPS Act in Ohio; candidates in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A historic investment that’s poised to put Ohio on the cusp of a technological boom. “We are better positioned than any other nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century,” said President Joe Biden. The Spectrum takes a look at the […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
Proposed Black Bank Aims To Raise $20 Million To Open in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio’s largest city and capital, could become home to a Black-owned bank if leaders can make it happen. Adelphi Bank founder Jordan Miller said it is talking with “high net-worth individuals and institutions in Central Ohio as it seeks to raise the initial $20 million, ” according to Columbus Business First.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
