Columbus, OH

Kamryn Babb continues Ohio State football’s Block O No. 0 jersey tradition in honor of Bill Willis

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s C.J. Hicks loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The expectations are high for what C.J. Hicks’ Ohio State football career may look like, and he took the first step in that direction. The freshman linebacker became the latest player to lose his black stripe, making him an “official Buckeye,” joining linebacker Chip Trayanum and cornerback Jyaire Brown. Overall he’s the sixth player to do so, with three accomplishing that feat in the spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why Tommy Eichenberg may be the platypus Ohio State football needs at linebacker

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We learned two things about Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg this week — he cannot take a compliment, and he may be a platypus. Gonna jump to that second item right away. Steele Chambers compared his fellow linebacker to the duck-billed, egg-laying mammal in an effort to capture Eichenberg’s complicated, enigmatic and at times misunderstood persona.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Top247 EDGE Brian Robinson isn’t bashful about wearing Michigan gear in Ohio

A lot has changed for Brian Robinson in the span of a year. The Austintown (Ohio) Fitch star gained 40 lbs., saw his recruitment explode from virtually nothing to over 30 offers, and became one of the most coveted targets on Michigan’s 2024 recruiting board. He also got more acquainted with the Wolverines during three visits, the most recent of which occurred a couple weeks ago for the annual Barbecue at the Big House. The latest trip only increased his comfort level with the staff, especially would-be position coach Mike Elston.
COLUMBUS, OH
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
