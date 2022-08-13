Read full article on original website
Related
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury
A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICO
Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.
"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to abortion rights protesters: 'Nobody wants to impregnate you'
TAMPA, Fla. – Rep. Matt Gaetz told a crowd of young people at a conference here Saturday that women protesting abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they aren't attractive. "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most...
Mic
Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”
In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
People
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Urges Studios to Stop Filming in States Waging 'Cruel Assault on Essential Rights'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for studios to "walk the walk" and avoid filming in states that have limited abortion rights following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. On Wednesday, the governor shared an open letter on Twitter and as a full-page ad in Variety that encouraged...
RELATED PEOPLE
A California OBGYN is planning to build a floating abortion clinic on federal waters free from state restrictions
Dr. Meg Autry has been thinking about a boat clinic for years. She was inspired by the Mississippi River casino boats where she grew up, she said.
Medical Students Walk Out On Ceremony Over Keynote Speaker Who Opposes Abortion Rights
Video shows dozens of students at the University of Michigan protesting Dr. Kristin Collier, who has referred to abortion care as "violence."
Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience...
Kamala Harris says women should be 'trusted' to decide if they want an abortion and slams Supreme Court for 'taking a constitutional right away' in remarks on the Roe overturn affect on colleges
Kamala Harris convened university presidents on Monday to discuss reproductive health with the overturn of Roe v. Wade coupled with heightened instances of sexual assault on college campuses. 'We must trust the women of America to make those intimate decisions for themselves,' the vice president said during a round table...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
Justice Department Sues Idaho Seeking to Restrain State’s ‘Near-Absolute Ban on Abortion’ When Pregnancy Threatens Health
The Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho on Tuesday in a complaint arguing that its “near-absolute ban on abortion” conflicts with federal law mandating that hospitals which receive Medicare funds provide emergency care. “On the day Roe and Casey were overturned, we promised that the Justice...
Letters: More Democrats needed to solve problems; abortion shouldn't be political
One step forward then two steps back must be the motto of our Supreme Court. Reversing Roe v. Wade,striking down New York’s gun law and now tying the hands of the Environmental Protection Agency to fight global warming. If ever there was a reason to put term limits on...
Biden admin should use ‘all powers at its disposal’ to ensure abortion access, activists say
At a rally in Chicago’s Federal Plaza, pro-abortion activists said the Biden administration could still do more to protect access to abortion. Jay Becker, with Rise Up for Abortion Rights, said Biden could open federal land to abortion providers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
VoteVets is booking considerable airtime ahead of a New York special election later this month with an ad focused on abortion.
What’s happening: VoteVets — a liberal outside group that often boosts Democratic candidates with military backgrounds — is making a big splash into the hotly contested special election in New York later this month with a $450,000 TV buy. The ad, shared first with POLITICO Minutes, focuses...
Comments / 0