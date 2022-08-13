ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.

"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
Kamala Harris says women should be 'trusted' to decide if they want an abortion and slams Supreme Court for 'taking a constitutional right away' in remarks on the Roe overturn affect on colleges

Kamala Harris convened university presidents on Monday to discuss reproductive health with the overturn of Roe v. Wade coupled with heightened instances of sexual assault on college campuses. 'We must trust the women of America to make those intimate decisions for themselves,' the vice president said during a round table...
