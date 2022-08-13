Read full article on original website
Related
Home Prices Are Plummeting In The Pacific Northwest More Than Anywhere Else
It's happening! Everybody remain calm! A significant number of sellers in America, especially those in the Pacific Northwest, are cutting home prices as high mortgage rates and fears of a potential recession have put many potential buyers at bay. A new report by Redfin showed that more than 25% of...
deseret.com
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
The Richest Person in Every State
The U.S. is arguably the best place in the world for aspiring business owners to try to strike it rich. Over 700 billionaires are living in America, accounting for more than one-quarter of all billionaires in the world, according to the most recent data from Forbes. Business owners from all over the country have been […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How the Foreclosure Rate in California Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FUV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. — (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past three weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low. “The drop...
Comments / 0