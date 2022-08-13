ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Person in Every State

The U.S. is arguably the best place in the world for aspiring business owners to try to strike it rich. Over 700 billionaires are living in America, accounting for more than one-quarter of all billionaires in the world, according to the most recent data from Forbes.  Business owners from all over the country have been […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
State
New Jersey State
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Business
City
Huntington Beach, CA
County
Orange County, CA
24/7 Wall St.

How the Foreclosure Rate in California Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. — (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past three weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low. “The drop...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy