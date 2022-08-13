ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified

The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup

A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
Salman Rushdie
AFP

Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
The Guardian

Salman Rushdie attack: details emerge about New Jersey suspect

Details have begun to slowly emerge about Hadi Matar, the man who has been charged with the attempted murder of the author Salman Rushdie. Matar, 24, was arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the stage of a literary event in New York and stabbing Rushdie as he prepared to speak. Rushdie’s agent said the novelist suffered stab wounds to his arm and liver in the attack, would probably lose an eye and couldn’t speak because he had been put on a ventilator.
The Independent

Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author

Audience members tackle a knifeman moments after he stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage in New York, new footage has shown.In the clip, filmed on August 12, the audience at the Chautauqua Institution can be heard screaming as dozens apprehend the attacker - identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of New Jersey.Several witnesses rush on stage and appear to pull the attacker off The Satanic Verses author before tackling him to the ground while others quickly surround Mr Rushdie and begin providing him with medical attention. Stephen Davies captured the clip during the CHQ 2022 event where Mr Salman suffered stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkWho is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?Salman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi Matar
The Independent

Salman Rushdie - live: Iran denies involvement in attack as suspect’s mother disowns him

Iran has sought to distance itself from the attack on author Sir Salman Rushdie as the suspect accused of repeatedly stabbing him was disowned by his mother.Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that Sir Salman, attacked in western New York state on Friday night as he prepared to deliver a lecture on freedom of expression, had nobody to blame but himself.“Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for what happened to him,” he said. “Freedom of speech does not justify Salman Rushdie’s insults upon religion and offence of its sanctities.”A fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to...
