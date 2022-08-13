Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified
The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
"We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes," said a police chief, vowing to hold "accountable anyone, no matter their age."
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking after stabbing attack, agent says
"The Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and was talking Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on stage at the Chautauqua Institution before he was slated to give a lecture,...
Salman Rushdie was placed on a ventilator after he was stabbed at least twice at a lecture. He 'will likely lose one eye,' his agent said.
The prolific British writer was attacked on Friday at a lecture he was planned to give at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup
A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Video shows model hitting boyfriend months before his alleged murder
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
Wild park brawl between SIXTY men leaves one stabbed and at least five others injured as cops launch urgent probe
A HUGE 60-man brawl broke out in a park leaving one man stabbed and at least five others injured. Police are now investigating after up to 60 people, some armed with weapons, gathered at Sparkhill Park, Birmingham, yesterday at 9pm. A knife, hammer and a chain have been recovered by...
Salman Rushdie attack: details emerge about New Jersey suspect
Details have begun to slowly emerge about Hadi Matar, the man who has been charged with the attempted murder of the author Salman Rushdie. Matar, 24, was arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the stage of a literary event in New York and stabbing Rushdie as he prepared to speak. Rushdie’s agent said the novelist suffered stab wounds to his arm and liver in the attack, would probably lose an eye and couldn’t speak because he had been put on a ventilator.
Teenager dies after his clothes got caught in a wood chipper and sucked him inside
A Pennsylvania teenager has died after he was pulled into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job. Isiah Bedocs was working with a tree removal service when his clothes got caught by the machine in the Lehigh Valley, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident...
Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author
Audience members tackle a knifeman moments after he stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage in New York, new footage has shown.In the clip, filmed on August 12, the audience at the Chautauqua Institution can be heard screaming as dozens apprehend the attacker - identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of New Jersey.Several witnesses rush on stage and appear to pull the attacker off The Satanic Verses author before tackling him to the ground while others quickly surround Mr Rushdie and begin providing him with medical attention. Stephen Davies captured the clip during the CHQ 2022 event where Mr Salman suffered stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkWho is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?Salman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi Matar
The 27,000 'scumbags' investigators have set their sights on as flood victims are rocked by 'despicable' false claims
A furious government minister has lashed out at the 'scumbags' putting in dodgy claims for flood disaster payments. There have been more than 27,000 suspicious claims made for relief funds intended for victims of this year's floods in NSW and Queensland. Authorities have launched more than 793 investigations into alleged...
Shops looted, Ferrari jumped on and police assaulted as Friday night chaos ensues
Look, there's a wild night out in London and then there's what happened Friday 12 August. Hoards of people took to Oxford Street this past Friday, looting shops, jumping on a Ferrari, and assaulting police. The Met were called to the chaos in central shortly before 6pm, with footage of...
British police have abandoned the streets to criminals who know they have little to fear from the woke-obsessed state
THE Tories used to be the party of law and order. But you would not know that from the current surreal leadership contest. As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss trade blows about the economy, they are as mute as Trappist monks on the need to step up the fight against crime.
Washington Examiner
FBI concludes Alec Baldwin must have pulled trigger in Rust shooting: Report
Alec Baldwin must have pulled the trigger to fire the gun that fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie Rust, according to an FBI forensic report released Friday. The report comes 10 months after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie,...
Salman Rushdie - live: Iran denies involvement in attack as suspect’s mother disowns him
Iran has sought to distance itself from the attack on author Sir Salman Rushdie as the suspect accused of repeatedly stabbing him was disowned by his mother.Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that Sir Salman, attacked in western New York state on Friday night as he prepared to deliver a lecture on freedom of expression, had nobody to blame but himself.“Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for what happened to him,” he said. “Freedom of speech does not justify Salman Rushdie’s insults upon religion and offence of its sanctities.”A fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to...
Writer Salman Rushdie Remains Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Being Stabbed
Author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after being stabbed onstage at a speaking event Friday morning, his agent told the New York Times. Andrew Wylie, Rushdie’s agent, told the newspaper that Rushdie’s condition is “not good,” adding, “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."
Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage After Having Bounty in Place for Years
A reporter saw a man rush up to a stage and attack the author before he was expected to deliver a lecture in New York on Friday morning.
