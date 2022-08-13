Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
childhood immunizations 8.15.22 6:20
nbc15.com
Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Madison metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify man killed in shooting on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the man who died after a shooting Friday on Madison’s north side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that autopsy results confirm Corey Mitchell, 30, died from homicidal firearm-related trauma. Officials pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene of...
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
nbc15.com
DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
nbc15.com
DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
City of Madison Wisconsin
Food trucks, Ice Cream Social, and Block Party! - D15 Update 8/15/22
On Monday, the Transportation Policy & Planning Board will receive an update on the city's Complete & Green Streets initiative. You can see a copy of the presentation here and meeting details here. 3rd Wednesday Food Trucks on the Triangle at 3565 Tulane Ave. Wednesday on the Common Grace Triangle,...
nbc15.com
Madison Police find shell casings near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers found shell casings near Warner Park. A little after midnight on Saturday, officers went to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway for reports of a weapon violation. On scene, officers found several shell casings, but didn’t find any signs of property damage or...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides
nbc15.com
MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
nbc15.com
Weapons violation on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation that happened on Madison’s east side. Late Friday night, officers went to the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue for reports of a weapons violation. Madison Police did not confirm if there are injuries. An investigation is...
nbc15.com
Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
nbc15.com
Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area. The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American,...
Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
