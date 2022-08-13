ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases

This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

AZ Super Bowl Water Drive

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 men sentenced in connection with murder of Chandler Police officer; MCAO

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say two people arrested in connection with the death of a Chandler Police officer will at least spend decades behind bars. According to a statement released on Aug. 15, 51-year-old Corey Royalty and 37-year-old Jerry Cockhearn have been sentenced to 43...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Tattoos#Tech#Facial Recognition#Cbs
AZFamily

Parent describes chaotic scene during El Mirage elementary school lockdown

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officers...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

Union says Phoenix Fire resources are down as response times have increased. The union says over the past decade, response times have gone from 5 minutes to nearly 9 minutes. 911 calls released in unsolved Benjamin Anderson homicide case when body was found. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Briana...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix FBI agents find 17 human trafficking victims as part of Operation Cross Country

PHOENIX – FBI agents based in Phoenix located more than a dozen adult victims of human trafficking last week as part of a nationwide enforcement campaign called Operation Cross Country, authorities said Monday. Federal agents worked with the Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit to identify 17...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
AZFamily

Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
CHANDLER, AZ
wfxrtv.com

Virginia teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Virginia earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, according to Norfolk police. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, as well as the FBI. Morrell was...
AZFamily

Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death and also taking his tablet. Police initially responded to a man found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection on Friday morning, but court documents say that officers were called out to the Extension and University Drive after someone reported a stabbing as well. Paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Feliciano who had “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso in the middle of the intersection. Officers found the suspect nearby, identified as Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, just south of the crime scene with blood on his clothes and hands while also carrying a tablet.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead, and multiple people were injured after a fight led to a shooting north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning. Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. According to police, a fight broke out between several men during a late-night party. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. Police say a man in his 40s was shot and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy