ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb Named Block “O” Jersey Recipient

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZbIN_0hG72xmw00

Babb becomes the first out-of-state player to wear the No. 0 for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State announced on Saturday afternoon that fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb is this year’s recipient of the Block “O” jersey, which is presented in honor of the late Bill Willis .

A former four-star wide receiver from St. Louis Christian Brothers College, Babb is still looking for his first-career catch as he's dealt with ACL injuries that robbed him of his entire freshman, redshirt freshman and redshirt junior seasons, respectively.

Still, Babb has taken on a leadership role on the team, as evidenced by him leading a stadium-wide prayer at the spring game following the death of former quarterback Dwayne Haskins and his recognition as a team captain for the second straight season.

"He's a guy that rubs off on others,” wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said this spring. “What do they say, surround yourself with people you want to become, right? So those that are maybe on the fence from a faith perspective or a positivity perspective or a guidance perspective, Kam’s there to kind of push you over the edge.

"Being around guys like that with great energy, it's really hard to bring bad energy. It would take more effort to fight the type of energy he brings than it would just to go along with it. Kam does a great job rubbing off on guys and really making our room a better room because of who he is. He would be a guy that, when you look back, probably has made more of an impact on others than maybe anybody else around this team. He's a very special young man."

Babb becomes the first out-of-state player to wear the Block "O," as former defensive end Jonathon Cooper (Gahanna) and former offensive lineman Thayer Munford (Cincinnati by way of Massillon) were the first two recipients. The latter wore a patch, as offensive lineman are prevented wearing anything other than No. 50-79, but Babb is in the clear to switch from No. 1.

Ohio State started the tradition after the NCAA made the No. 0 permissible ahead of the 2020 season. The Buckeyes use it as an opportunity to honor Willis, who was an All-American and national champion during his career with the Buckeyes from 1942-44 and has his No. 99 retired by the football program.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Alabama DL James Smith, Qua Russaw List Ohio State In Top Schools

Four Ohio State Commits Named MaxPreps Preseason All-Americans

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Runs By Northwestern, 22-10

Despite Reclassifying, Ohio State's Sonny Styles Impressing During First Fall Camp

Photos From Ohio State's Seventh Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote No Longer Hampered By Eligibility Issues, Injuries

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Gahanna, OH
State
Alabama State
City
Massillon, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room

The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Jersey#American Football#College Football#Acl
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Jayden Bonsu to commit Sunday, where Buckeyes stand with four-star safety

COLUMBUS — Four-star St. Peters Prep (Hillsdale, New Jersey) Jayden Bonsu will make his college decision Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect is the No. 13 rated safety and the No. 152 overall prospect according to On3. His recruitment has been closely watched in recent weeks after he pushed back his original commitment date by almost a month.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route

Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb earns 'Block O' jersey honor

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ready to name its third-ever recipient of the newest annual tradition: Kamryn Babb is the Block O jersey honoree. Babb was already a captain last season, but now he is being honored as a cut above even captaincy with the Buckeyes. On the same day he was named a two-time captain, he also got the news of his new jersey number, switching from No. 1 to now having No. 0.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy