The Ohio State football team announced its six captains for the 2022 season, led by two-time selection and graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and fourth-year tight end Cade Stover join Babb in the Buckeyes’ three captains on offense. Defensively, fifth-year defensive end Tyler Friday, fourth-year...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO