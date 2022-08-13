Read full article on original website
Georgia won the 2021 National Championship, but the Bulldogs still have room for improvement in 2022. Following Georgia’s first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Kirby Smart was asked to assess his group of wide receivers which led to a strong response that called for more guys to step up.
The first scrimmage of the fall season for the University of Georgia is in the books, and with it, the first chapter of fall camp is in the books. Georgia will likely have one more scrimmage next weekend before they settle in to begin preparing for the official kick-off to the 2022 season. ...
Throughout the offseason, there’s been plenty of talk about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the fact many consider him underrated. That sentiment was also shared by multiple SEC coaches, who shared their thoughts on Bennett to ESPN. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg shared his college football QB confidential, which...
Here are five under the radar teams that could alter the SEC standings significantly.
Once Georgia lost eventual second-round draft pick George Pickens and former leading wide receiver Jermaine Burton, it became apparent the Bulldogs would need their younger wide receivers to step up significantly in 2022. Georgia’s depth at the position has only become more of a concern in fall camp, leading head coach Kirby Smart to challenge those underclassmen to rise to the occasion.
With 21 days until the Florida Gators open the football season with Utah, they hit the scrimmage field for the first time in fall camp. The Gators’ will practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday again this week before holding a second scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. Monday, Napier met with...
