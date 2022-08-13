ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

DawgsDaily

Scrimmage Notes: What We Now Know About Georgia

The first scrimmage of the fall season for the University of Georgia is in the books, and with it, the first chapter of fall camp is in the books. Georgia will likely have one more scrimmage next weekend before they settle in to begin preparing for the official kick-off to the 2022 season.  ...
247Sports

Georgia football: Opposing SEC coaches talk anonymously about Stetson Bennett

Throughout the offseason, there’s been plenty of talk about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the fact many consider him underrated. That sentiment was also shared by multiple SEC coaches, who shared their thoughts on Bennett to ESPN. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg shared his college football QB confidential, which...
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart says young receivers have ‘got to grow up’ amid depth concerns

Once Georgia lost eventual second-round draft pick George Pickens and former leading wide receiver Jermaine Burton, it became apparent the Bulldogs would need their younger wide receivers to step up significantly in 2022. Georgia’s depth at the position has only become more of a concern in fall camp, leading head coach Kirby Smart to challenge those underclassmen to rise to the occasion.
