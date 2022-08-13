ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63

Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Desserts in New Orleans

From king cake to crème brûlée, New Orleans is no stranger to the sweet life. And this week we’re skipping the meal and headed straight for dessert. The editors share their favorite dessert dishes from around New Orleans and where you can find them. We hope...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times

Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans leaders host gun “buy back” event in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, New Orleans District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III hosted a citywide gun buy-back event at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up today to sell dozens of hand guns and rifles back to the city as a way to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans’s Newest, Fanciest Food Hall Arrives Downtown

A highly-anticipated, Black-owned food hall replacing the former Auction House Market makes its debut Friday, August 12, bringing a chic new hub for brunch, happy hour, and late-night food and drink to New Orleans’s Warehouse District. The Hall on Mag, from entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, was first announced in July,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
