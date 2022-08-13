Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans’ Dooky Chase’s Restaurant Lands Its Own TV Show
Each episode of the new show will highlight an aspect of the restaurant's unique history and give details on one of Dooky Chase's famous recipes.
On Bourbon Street, look who ‘massages the chicken’
In the topsy-turvy, crazy chaos of a New Orleans Bourbon Street kitchen, nobody seems more steady than the captain of the ship, Executive Chef Glen Clarke.
NOLA.com
The story of how a distance of 220 feet saved the 1799 Pitot House in New Orleans from destruction
When thinking of New Orleans’ wealth of historic architecture, one’s mind usually goes to the postcard-ready vistas around Jackson Square: the Cabildo, the Presbytere, St. Louis Cathedral, the Pontalba Apartments. That’s for good reason. Each is remarkable in its own way, and each can boast of having played...
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
Skip the Hurricane — frozen Irish Coffee is a New Orleans staple worth sipping
If you ever find yourself in New Orleans' French Quarter, perched on a stool inside Molly's at the Market, a frozen Irish Coffee sloshing in your gut and feeling that kind of inner glow that translates to "Man, I wish I could stay here forever," you would not be the first.
NOLA.com
Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63
Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
Scoot: Is the small Red Dress Run crowd a sign our city is dying?
Along with the fear of being the victim of crime by renegade thug-minded punks, people in the city and in the surrounding area have developed a desire to punish the city in some way - and that punishment might just be to avoid the city.
cenlanow.com
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where...
NOLA.com
Edwin Guity draws from his Garifuna heritage at Pollitos Azucar in the 7th Ward
When Edwin Guity finally opened Pollitos Azucar in June, it was a dream long in the making. “When I was a kid, I followed my mom and grandmom in the kitchen and watched them cook Garifuna food. I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Guity says, though it would take a few years before he’d get the chance.
NOLA.com
At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch
“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
fox8live.com
HBO sets release date for New Orleans-based ‘Katrina Babies’ documentary
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - HBO finally sets a release date for “Katrina Babies,” the first feature-length documentary directed by New Orleans native and filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr. HBO and its HBO Max streaming service will premiere “Katrina Babies” on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. CST -- just...
myneworleans.com
6 Best Desserts in New Orleans
From king cake to crème brûlée, New Orleans is no stranger to the sweet life. And this week we’re skipping the meal and headed straight for dessert. The editors share their favorite dessert dishes from around New Orleans and where you can find them. We hope...
NOLA.com
'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times
Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
fox8live.com
New Orleans leaders host gun “buy back” event in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, New Orleans District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III hosted a citywide gun buy-back event at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up today to sell dozens of hand guns and rifles back to the city as a way to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana
Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
Eater
New Orleans’s Newest, Fanciest Food Hall Arrives Downtown
A highly-anticipated, Black-owned food hall replacing the former Auction House Market makes its debut Friday, August 12, bringing a chic new hub for brunch, happy hour, and late-night food and drink to New Orleans’s Warehouse District. The Hall on Mag, from entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, was first announced in July,...
