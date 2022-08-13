Read full article on original website
Related
stevenspoint.news
Living out a passion
PORTAGE COUNTY – To celebrate the opening of B3 BBQ & Patsy’s Mac, the Portage County Business Council hosted a ribbon cutting on Aug.11 at Central Waters Brewing Company. B3 BBQ & Patsy’s Mac, which opened earlier this summer, serves the Portage County area and specializes in smoked meats and meals derived from a traditional favorite – mac & cheese.
stevenspoint.news
Rafters Weekend Roundup: Team finishes regular season, starts postseason
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — History only comes every so often in sports. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters concluded a truly historic 2022 regular season in the Northwoods League this past weekend. The team finished with a 57-15 record, topping the league wins record by five games. A combined team effort, the team finished the weekend 2-1, one of which was a playoff game.
stevenspoint.news
Kage retires, Britz joins WIAA staff
STEVENS POINT – Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for the past 34 years, retired July 31, and Kristin Britz began her position alongside executive director Stephanie Hauser on Aug. 9. Kage served as assistant to three different directors during...
Comments / 0