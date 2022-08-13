WISCONSIN RAPIDS — History only comes every so often in sports. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters concluded a truly historic 2022 regular season in the Northwoods League this past weekend. The team finished with a 57-15 record, topping the league wins record by five games. A combined team effort, the team finished the weekend 2-1, one of which was a playoff game.

