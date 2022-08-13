ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Tranmere in cruise control with easy victory over shot-shy Gillingham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgSNX_0hG70KjX00

Tranmere clocked up their first win of the season, easing to a 3-0 victory over Gillingham.

Elliott Nevitt opened the scoring before Ethan Bristow thumped in midway through the second half.

And Josh Dacres-Cogley added the third 15 minutes from time.

Rovers went close three minutes in, Kane Hemmings chipping keeper Glenn Morris but seeing the ball rebound off the crossbar.

Nevitt struck on 18 minutes after latching on to Chris Merrie’s ball over the top and holding off Elkan Baggott before finishing.

He was inches away from doubling Tranmere’s lead, but his finish went wide after Paul Lewis and Bristow combined.

Gillingham had offered little in the first half but they should have equalised two minutes after the restart when Jordan Green thudded a shot against the inside of the post. With no Gills player reacting quickly enough Tranmere cleared the danger.

On 67 minutes, Hemmings split the defence with a neat ball for Bristow to run onto. And he made no mistake, drilling past the helpless Morris to make it 2-0.A shocking mix-up at the back allowed Dacres-Cogley to sneak in and seal victory with a chip that, agonisingly for Gillingham, just had enough to roll into the net.

And with Gillingham unable to register a shot on target all afternoon, Rovers were home and dry.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Local Flavor in Little League World Series in Williamsport

There will be a local team participating in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week. The Southeast Iowa All-Stars based out of Davenport, Iowa beat Webb City, Missouri 4-3 on Friday in the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game. The win by Iowa avenged a 3-1 loss to Missouri earlier in the tourney. Southeast Iowa All-Stars will now be renamed Midwest Champions when the World Series starts on Thursday.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Traffic delays due to Little League World Series

Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways, especially Interstate I-80 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say

A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
BANGOR, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Midway, PA
City
Home, PA
Pottsville, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Times News

Outdoor concert in Tamaqua

Summer heat and humidity have returned. But oppressive weather didn’t stop a free outdoor concert held Sunday in Tamaqua. Here, acoustic performer John Kanahan of Maryland entertains a full house from the stage at the rear patio of The Wabash restaurant despite an ongoing threat of thunderstorms. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
PennLive.com

Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video

If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
DAUPHIN, PA
ocscanner.news

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT

Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Hemmings
Person
Glenn Morris
Person
Jordan Green
skooknews.com

One Flown After Fall at A-Hole near Girardville

A man was flown with injuries after a fall at a stripping pit near Girardville on Friday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, the Girardville Fire Department was called for an off road rescue in the area of the A-Hole, a water filled stripping pit that is popular for swimming. Radio reports stated...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Control#Rovers
Times News

JT light poles draw criticism

PPL Electric is replacing light poles in downtown Jim Thorpe and early reviews from residents have included descriptions such as “hideous” and “an abomination.”. Borough council was peppered with comments during its Thursday night meeting regarding the poles, 18 of which the utility company is swapping out on West Broadway.
JIM THORPE, PA
erienewsnow.com

More than 400 Used Vehicles Available at Commonwealth Vehicle Auction

More than 400 used vehicles will be available for purchase at the Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. It is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. The vehicles can be viewed in-person before the auction Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The auction will feature vehicles...
MANHEIM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night

Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Honoring Cody Barrasse's legacy in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the 10th Annual Cody Barrasse Memorial Basketball Tournament. The tournament was held at Scranton Prep's Xavier Center on Wyoming Avenue. Cody's family has hosted the tournament since his death in 2013, and they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. Cody was an organ...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy