Hendry County, FL

Hialeah, FL
Hendry County, FL
Fatal crash in Lehigh Acres Monday evening

A fatal crash occurred in Lehigh Acres at East Second Street and Edward Avenue Monday evening. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle at East Second St. and Edward Ave. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Lehigh Regional Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
1 man killed, 2 wounded in Belle Glade shooting; PBSO seeks information on gunman

BELLE GLADE — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded shortly before 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken a hospital, where one of the men died.
BELLE GLADE, FL
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Public Safety
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at School

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Deputies detained a 17-year-old on Thursday after discovering a stolen 9-millimeter pistol in his car in the South Fort Myers High School parking lot. Deputies said the 17-year-old teenager threatened a student at South Fort Myers High School on August 11 with the pistol. He is now charged.
FORT MYERS, FL
Naples man accused of stealing pool cleaning service’s truck

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say stole a truck from a pool cleaning service. Deputies say they arrested Xavier Gray, 23, of Naples. They say he is a known gang member and has been arrested three times for grand theft auto. According to deputies, they...
NAPLES, FL
Tips still needed in a 2013 Lehigh Acres homicide investigation

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is still seeking information about the 2013 murder of 25-year-old Kyle Byrtus. Byrtus was found in a field along a Lehigh Acres road on August 15, 2013. Since then, law enforcement has searched for the person responsible for his death. In 2018, with the help of...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

