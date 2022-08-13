BELLE GLADE — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded shortly before 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken a hospital, where one of the men died.

