Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Florida teens dead after leading deputies on high-speed chase, crashing into canal
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP release said that the two teens, a 19-year-old man from Clewiston and a 17-year-old...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of smashing company car into pedestrian and North Fort Myers garages
A man is accused of driving a company car through a Lee County neighborhood crashing into garages and hitting a resident on Friday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Riquelmis Cazadilla, 50, is accused of crashing a company car into four garages in North Fort Myers. Deputies went...
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
2 teens dead after car ends up in canal while fleeing law enforcement
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a canal while they were fleeing law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Fatal crash in Lehigh Acres Monday evening
A fatal crash occurred in Lehigh Acres at East Second Street and Edward Avenue Monday evening. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle at East Second St. and Edward Ave. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Lehigh Regional Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man arrested on out-of-county warrant for armed trespassing, illegal hunting
A Naples man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant after he was found on private property on Sunday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol spotted unusual activity in the area of Immokalee Road and County Line Road around 8:45 a.m. They say the deputy...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Firefighters remove person pinned from crash on Daniels Parkway
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. South Trail firefighters responded to a vehicle that hit a power pole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office marine unit.
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
1 man killed, 2 wounded in Belle Glade shooting; PBSO seeks information on gunman
BELLE GLADE — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded shortly before 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken a hospital, where one of the men died.
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
DNA leads to arrest in Pine Manor home invasion robbery shooting
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting a man during a robbery in Pine Manor in June. Deputies arrested Jared Maurice Jackson, 29, after a DNA match linked him to the crime. On June 16, Jackson was one of two suspects...
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at School
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Deputies detained a 17-year-old on Thursday after discovering a stolen 9-millimeter pistol in his car in the South Fort Myers High School parking lot. Deputies said the 17-year-old teenager threatened a student at South Fort Myers High School on August 11 with the pistol. He is now charged.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man accused of stealing pool cleaning service’s truck
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say stole a truck from a pool cleaning service. Deputies say they arrested Xavier Gray, 23, of Naples. They say he is a known gang member and has been arrested three times for grand theft auto. According to deputies, they...
Garbage truck overturns, spills fuel along Del Prado Blvd.
Viewer photos show slick roads which may have contributed to the crash. There has been no word on any injuries associated with the crash, which remains under investigation.
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Tips still needed in a 2013 Lehigh Acres homicide investigation
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is still seeking information about the 2013 murder of 25-year-old Kyle Byrtus. Byrtus was found in a field along a Lehigh Acres road on August 15, 2013. Since then, law enforcement has searched for the person responsible for his death. In 2018, with the help of...
Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens
A woman was found shot Monday morning on South Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Comments / 4