WVNews
Flood damge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A State of Emergency has been declared for Kanawha and Fayette…
American Baptist Men Disaster Team helps with Jackson County flood recovery
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When Ripley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Gobble described the night and days following the flood on Aug. 10, several things stood out to him. “It was a hectic night, filled with helping people, animals and vehicles,” he said. “What constantly impressed me, and...
BOPARC needing Vietnam veteran photos
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC) is looking for veteran photos for an event taking place in September. BOPARC will be hosting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall.
Hak assists in marijuana bust
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint filed at the Jackson County Courthouse, on Aug. 7, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Deputies JB Thompson and Roush were watching southbound traffic on Interstate 77. While doing so, they noticed a black SUV speeding as it passed by them.
Happy with an After Effect
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The After Effect Hair and Nail Salon is a family partnership. …
Vocational school board OKs hiring substitutes; approves EOP
RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WVNews) — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District held their regular meeting Aug. 10 at Parks Edge Event Center in Jackson. During the meeting, the board approved the employment of substitute teachers without post-secondary degrees for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school...
Ravenswood salon offers a variety of services
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The After Effect Hair and Nail Salon is a family partnership. This family isn’t made of blood relatives. It is three women who support and respect each other while becoming close friends. Amy Walker, Mary Chapman and Tab Holt joined forces about a...
Ripley Senior News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: Why did the teacher jump into the pool?
Libraries offer entertainment for everyone
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Not many people know the Jackson County Public Libraries (JCPL) in Ripley and Ravenswood not only offer book check out, but many other opportunities as well. Besides circulating books, audio books, e-books, DVDs, and CDs, the libraries offer a range of services too. Printing...
Ripley Elementary expected to open on time
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley Elementary School will open on Aug. 24, precisely on schedule. This is the bottom line for Superintendent of Schools Will Hosaflook.
Meigs County Fair runs through Saturday, with plenty on tap
POMEROY, Ohio — The final five days of what’s been three straight weeks of fairs in the River Cities region begin Tuesday at the Meigs County Fair, with the bulk of the Junior Fair showmanship/shows. An open horse show will take place at 6 p.m. The fair, which...
Liberty's Lancaster takes medalist honors in 4-team match
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Finishing with a birdie on hole No. 1 didn’t only ensure Liberty’s Jace Lancaster wouldn’t be too far above par. It helped him be the low medalist at Monday’s four-team match.
Rio Grande men's soccer unanimous No. 1 in River States Conference preseason poll
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande is the unanimous preseason No. 1 in the 2022 River States Conference Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Poll. The RedStorm received a perfect score of 81 total points and got all nine of the possible first-place votes in the polling of the league’s head coaches.
Meigs County Library at the fair
Former player of Price inducted into OVAC Hall of Fame
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WV News) – For a second time in the past nine weeks, veteran Ravenswood boys’ basketball coach Mick Price saw a former player take his place in a prestigious Hall of Fame. The second one, though, isn’t a former Red Devil.
Ravenswood Football: Red Devils go against Red Devils in preseason scrimmage
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – August practices for high school football teams are long and hard. And as time moves on, there comes the need to go against someone other than a teammate.
Season Preview: Viking soccer seeking improvement in 2022
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s season three of the Victor Boyce era for Ripley Viking boys’ varsity soccer. And the head coach is hopeful the third time will be the charm in terms of more wins and postseason advancement.
On the Mark: What can Brown do for you?
As a returning senior, Hunter Brown realizes there will not be another high school football season beyond this one as a Ripley Viking. So, it goes without saying he hopes to save his best for last.
