ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Flood damge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A State of Emergency has been declared for Kanawha and Fayette…
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

American Baptist Men Disaster Team helps with Jackson County flood recovery

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When Ripley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Gobble described the night and days following the flood on Aug. 10, several things stood out to him. “It was a hectic night, filled with helping people, animals and vehicles,” he said. “What constantly impressed me, and...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

BOPARC needing Vietnam veteran photos

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC) is looking for veteran photos for an event taking place in September. BOPARC will be hosting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Hak assists in marijuana bust

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint filed at the Jackson County Courthouse, on Aug. 7, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Deputies JB Thompson and Roush were watching southbound traffic on Interstate 77. While doing so, they noticed a black SUV speeding as it passed by them.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WVNews

Vocational school board OKs hiring substitutes; approves EOP

RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WVNews) — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District held their regular meeting Aug. 10 at Parks Edge Event Center in Jackson. During the meeting, the board approved the employment of substitute teachers without post-secondary degrees for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school...
JACKSON, OH
WVNews

Ravenswood salon offers a variety of services

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The After Effect Hair and Nail Salon is a family partnership. This family isn’t made of blood relatives. It is three women who support and respect each other while becoming close friends. Amy Walker, Mary Chapman and Tab Holt joined forces about a...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Ripley Senior News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: Why did the teacher jump into the pool?
RIPLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Fraud#Friendship#Fed#Wv News
WVNews

Libraries offer entertainment for everyone

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Not many people know the Jackson County Public Libraries (JCPL) in Ripley and Ravenswood not only offer book check out, but many other opportunities as well. Besides circulating books, audio books, e-books, DVDs, and CDs, the libraries offer a range of services too. Printing...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Meigs County Fair runs through Saturday, with plenty on tap

POMEROY, Ohio — The final five days of what’s been three straight weeks of fairs in the River Cities region begin Tuesday at the Meigs County Fair, with the bulk of the Junior Fair showmanship/shows. An open horse show will take place at 6 p.m. The fair, which...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Former player of Price inducted into OVAC Hall of Fame

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WV News) – For a second time in the past nine weeks, veteran Ravenswood boys’ basketball coach Mick Price saw a former player take his place in a prestigious Hall of Fame. The second one, though, isn’t a former Red Devil.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: What can Brown do for you?

As a returning senior, Hunter Brown realizes there will not be another high school football season beyond this one as a Ripley Viking. So, it goes without saying he hopes to save his best for last.
RIPLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy