Liam Mandeville strikes as Chesterfield beat Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
Liam Mandeville scored the only goal of the game as Chesterfield beat Aldershot 1-0.

Mandeville’s second-half strike means the Spireites pick up their first win of the National League season, while Aldershot are still looking to earn their first points.

Inih Effiong had an early chance for Aldershot but Chesterfield defended well and the Spireites then had two long-range efforts from Ollie Banks saved.

Jeff King then threatened but his shot flew over the crossbar and Shots’ goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond did well to get down to save Joe Quigley’s header from King’s free-kick just before the break.

Chesterfield nearly went in front after half-time when Branden Horton sent a menacing cross into the box but Michael Gyasi missed from close-range.

Mandeville finally broke the deadlock for the Spireites in the 65th minute, taking the ball around the goalkeeper and slotting home into the bottom corner.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Banks
Person
Joe Quigley
Person
Liam Mandeville
Person
Inih Effiong
Person
Branden Horton
#Aldershot#Spireites#King
