State College, PA

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Yardbarker

Reports: Penn State 4-star recruit Ken Talley enters portal

Freshman defensive end Ken Talley, a four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal without ever playing a down for Penn State, multiple outlets reported Monday. Talley, from Northeast High School in Philadelphia, committed to the Nittany Lions in September 2020 and signed his letter of intent last December. His time with coach James Franklin's program was brief, however. He participated in fall camp but didn't enroll until this month.
ClutchPoints

Penn State football: 3 Nittany Lions breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten

Penn State football looked like a true national title contender early in the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions were the fourth-ranked team in the country heading into a showdown with third-ranked Iowa. Penn State not only lost the game to Iowa but also lost quarterback Sean Clifford to injury. After Clifford’s injury, Penn State’s season […] The post Penn State football: 3 Nittany Lions breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State recruiting snapshot: 4-star Carmelo Taylor

Penn State continues to put together a fine Class of 2023 with some four-star talent across the roster. One of the last pieces of the class added to the recruiting haul is wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, who surprised many by committing to the Nittany Lions over South Carolina. Taylor is a recruiting prize out of Virginia, a state that has been kind to Penn State over the years and continues to produce talent for the program as a pipeline state. Here is a brief overview of Penn State’s wide receiver commit.   VitalsHometown: Roanoke, VA Height: 5'-11" Weight: 160 lbs.247Sports Composite[4-star] | [No. 49 WR in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022-2023 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

Penn State has been no stranger to the transfer portal with a number of players choosing to continue their college careers elsewhere in recent years. But the Nittany Lions have also added to their roster through transfer portal options. We’ll be keeping track of all of the transfer portal activity out of Happy Valley and see where players ultimately decide to go once they make their decisions known. And if Penn State adds any players from the portal, we’ll make a note of that as well. Here is an updated look at the players who have decided to enter the transfer portal from Penn State’s program. updates on what school they will be attending will be provided where applicable. As of now, 1 Penn State football player has entered their name in the transfer portal. Penn State has added 0 players through the transfer portal. This was last updated on August 15, 2022. Ken Talley, edge rusher Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Entered transfer portal: August 5, 2022 Recruiting Class: 2022 247Sports composite ranking: Four-star New school: TBD11
