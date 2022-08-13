Read full article on original website
Reports: Penn State 4-star recruit Ken Talley enters portal
Freshman defensive end Ken Talley, a four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal without ever playing a down for Penn State, multiple outlets reported Monday. Talley, from Northeast High School in Philadelphia, committed to the Nittany Lions in September 2020 and signed his letter of intent last December. His time with coach James Franklin's program was brief, however. He participated in fall camp but didn't enroll until this month.
2022-2023 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker
Penn State has been no stranger to the transfer portal with a number of players choosing to continue their college careers elsewhere in recent years. But the Nittany Lions have also added to their roster through transfer portal options. We’ll be keeping track of all of the transfer portal activity out of Happy Valley and see where players ultimately decide to go once they make their decisions known. And if Penn State adds any players from the portal, we’ll make a note of that as well. Here is an updated look at the players who have decided to enter the transfer portal from Penn State’s program. updates on what school they will be attending will be provided where applicable. As of now, 1 Penn State football player has entered their name in the transfer portal. Penn State has added 0 players through the transfer portal. This was last updated on August 15, 2022. Ken Talley, edge rusher Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Entered transfer portal: August 5, 2022 Recruiting Class: 2022 247Sports composite ranking: Four-star New school: TBD11
