The Villages, FL

Comments / 13

Dave
2d ago

Why did they call the SWAT team? I thought the new thing was to call counselors for armed, violent situations? Oh wait, that is a Blue State thing. My bad.

Reply(1)
5
 

WFLA

Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
County
Sumter County, FL
The Villages, FL
Crime & Safety
City
The Villages, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Mud-soaked DUI suspect arrested after overturning vehicle in crash in construction zone

A mud-soaked drunk driving suspect was arrested after overturning his vehicle in a crash which occurred in a construction zone in Lady Lake. Joshua Brent Chism, 35, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Toyota 4 Runner at about 10 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Teague Trail when he crashed into a concrete barrier in a construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He drove off an embankment, “flipping the vehicle multiple times until it finally landed on its roof where it was found” by police. The vehicle had rolled 25 feet from the roadway.
LADY LAKE, FL
#Swat Team#Guns#Swat
villages-news.com

Villager suspected of impaired driving refuses to provide urine sample to police

A Villager suspected of impaired driving refused to provide a urine sample to police. Rebecca Lynn Shuford, 61, who lives in the Birchbrook Villas located behind Mulberry Grove Plaza, was driving a gray Dodge pickup shortly before noon Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she made an abrupt U-turn, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver of another vehicle was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. A traffic stop was initiated at RaceTrac.
LADY LAKE, FL
westorlandonews.com

SWAT Team Assists Recovery of More Guns, More Drugs

The Orlando Police Department has been busy getting guns and drugs off the streets of the City Beautiful. In another recent operation, OPD reported that the SWAT team assisted the Special Enforcement Division with the recovery of multiple guns and a variety of street drugs. Police recovered six firearms, over...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
villages-news.com

Younger man sentenced in theft of jewelry from older woman in The Villages

A younger man who had been living with an older woman in The Villages has been sentenced for pawning her jewelry. Garry Restifo, 59, who has a long history of theft convictions, reportedly flattered the 74-year-old Village of Alhambra woman and told her she “looked good for her age.” Restifo, who had been living with his parents in the Village of Virginia Trace, moved in with the woman.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash

A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash. Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.
LEESBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

