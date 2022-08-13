Read full article on original website
Dave
2d ago
Why did they call the SWAT team? I thought the new thing was to call counselors for armed, violent situations? Oh wait, that is a Blue State thing. My bad.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Sheriff On The Scene Of Barricade Situation In Floral City
FLORAL CITY, Fla. – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject. According to deputies, earlier this morning, deputies responded to a residence off of S. Brookwood Terrace in Floral City to serve an arrest warrant. When they
Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
villages-news.com
Subject ‘detained’ after standoff with SWAT team at home in The Villages
A subject was “detained” after a standoff Saturday morning at a home in The Villages. At the conclusion of the standoff at about 11:30 a.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “barricaded subject has been detained without incident. No additional information available at this time.”
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk sheriff’s deputy hit by car in North Lakeland
A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was hit by a car near Combee and Old Combee roads in North Lakeland late Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Katie Reese, 24, remained in the hospital Monday morning for 24-hour observation but appeared to have no serious injuries. Reese was conducting...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood
A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
villages-news.com
Mud-soaked DUI suspect arrested after overturning vehicle in crash in construction zone
A mud-soaked drunk driving suspect was arrested after overturning his vehicle in a crash which occurred in a construction zone in Lady Lake. Joshua Brent Chism, 35, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Toyota 4 Runner at about 10 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Teague Trail when he crashed into a concrete barrier in a construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He drove off an embankment, “flipping the vehicle multiple times until it finally landed on its roof where it was found” by police. The vehicle had rolled 25 feet from the roadway.
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after found sleeping on bench outside business in The Villages
A homeless man was arrested after he was found sleeping outside a business in The Villages. Jason Iannotti, 41, was found sleeping on a bench at about 5 a.m. Thursday at Bath & Body Works at 1030 Bichara Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Missouri native told police he was homeless and had nowhere to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Villager suspected of impaired driving refuses to provide urine sample to police
A Villager suspected of impaired driving refused to provide a urine sample to police. Rebecca Lynn Shuford, 61, who lives in the Birchbrook Villas located behind Mulberry Grove Plaza, was driving a gray Dodge pickup shortly before noon Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she made an abrupt U-turn, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver of another vehicle was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. A traffic stop was initiated at RaceTrac.
fox35orlando.com
Florida commissioner who went viral arguing with FHP trooper helps bust drug dealer, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins – whose mishaps went viral after he allegedly tried to beat a speeding ticket by telling the trooper who pulled him over, "I run this county" – has been credited with helping in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
westorlandonews.com
SWAT Team Assists Recovery of More Guns, More Drugs
The Orlando Police Department has been busy getting guns and drugs off the streets of the City Beautiful. In another recent operation, OPD reported that the SWAT team assisted the Special Enforcement Division with the recovery of multiple guns and a variety of street drugs. Police recovered six firearms, over...
fox40jackson.com
Florida K-9 takes down suspected car thief during chase: ‘Get him off, please!’
A Florida K-9 caught an accused car thief in its jaws of justice last month during a foot chase that ended with the suspect begging deputies for help, according to bodycam video released Friday. K-9 Corporal Calvin Batts located the stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 32nd Street and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Found Dead In Running Car That Was On Roadway, Tampa PD Needs Tips
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Lazy River Dr and East Regnas Av. According to investigators, officers were dispatched around 4:46 am Sunday, to the report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
villages-news.com
Younger man sentenced in theft of jewelry from older woman in The Villages
A younger man who had been living with an older woman in The Villages has been sentenced for pawning her jewelry. Garry Restifo, 59, who has a long history of theft convictions, reportedly flattered the 74-year-old Village of Alhambra woman and told her she “looked good for her age.” Restifo, who had been living with his parents in the Village of Virginia Trace, moved in with the woman.
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash
A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash. Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.
fox35orlando.com
'Get him off, please!' Florida K-9 chomps down on accused car thief's backside during chase
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida K-9 took a bite out of crime, literally, in Marion County. New bodycam video shows it all started when a deputy spotted a stolen car in Ocala last month. It ended with the suspect begging for help. Investigators say K-9 Jax latched onto the rear...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Two Men Who Stole From Lakeland Store
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who committed retail theft from the Kangaroo store at 2100 Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland on August 5th at about 3:30 PM. The suspects fled from the store in a
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
click orlando
DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
Comments / 13