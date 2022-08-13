A mud-soaked drunk driving suspect was arrested after overturning his vehicle in a crash which occurred in a construction zone in Lady Lake. Joshua Brent Chism, 35, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Toyota 4 Runner at about 10 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Teague Trail when he crashed into a concrete barrier in a construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He drove off an embankment, “flipping the vehicle multiple times until it finally landed on its roof where it was found” by police. The vehicle had rolled 25 feet from the roadway.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO