Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, LouisianaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNew Orleans, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
NOLA.com
Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman young assistants optimistic about future
Those were the words new Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman used Tuesday to explain his hiring rationale when introducing the three assistants who will try to help end the Green Wave’s six-year regional drought. Pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Anthony Izzio (age 32) and hitting coach Justin Bridgman (27) may have...
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
WWL-TV
LSU Football: Myles Brennan stepping away from football
NEW ORLEANS — LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan will reportedly step away from football, according to LSU athletics. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.
NOLA.com
High school football preview: District 9-3A predictions, players to watch, things to know
DISTRICT 9-3A Predicted order of finish. The District 11-4A defensive player of the year last season posted 20 sacks as a junior and holds offers from several colleges, including Tulane. Bernard Causey. CB | Kennedy. The 6-foot junior ended the summer with offers from the likes of Nebraska and Texas...
The FADER
The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more
Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NOLA.com
UNO gets grant to support diversity in engineering, and other metro college news
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS ENGINEERING: The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1.2 million grant to the Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering at the University of New Orleans to create a Center for Equity and Diversity in Engineering. The new center will foster the development of a diverse engineering talent pool at the state's only public metropolitan research university.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans
No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
24hip-hop.com
Mobytheplug: From the Streets of New Orleans to the Top of the Charts
Like many other successful rappers, Mobytheplug has come from humble beginnings. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was able to grow up in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and still escape the effects of poverty and crime to become one of the most famous hip-hop artists in history.
NOLA.com
Alex Isley, Sweet Crude, Jazz at Congo Square Festival: music for the weekend of Aug. 19
It’s a slow week for touring acts in New Orleans, but the local offerings include a free festival in Armstrong Park with an array of jazz and brass bands. Local singer-songwriter Kelcy Mae Wilburn celebrates the release of “Out Here Now,” the latest album under her Ever More Nest moniker, at the Zony Mash Beer Project (3940 Thalia St.). The show kicks off at 8 p.m. with comedy from JQ Palms and a performance by Emily & the Velvet Ropes, with Ever More Nest headlining. Presale tickets via Eventbrite are $10 general admission, $25 VIP (which includes preferred seating, a signed copy of the new CD and a show poster); tickets on the day of show are $12 general admission, $30 VIP.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
A hammerhead shark scares off swimmers at Orange Beach, Entergy's CEO is set to retire and forecasters continue to monitor a tropical disturbance that could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Brad Pitt’s...
WWL-TV
Gretna Fest 2022: full lineup, what's new, more
GRETNA, La. — Get your dancing shoes on! Gretna Fest is coming back this fall after a two-year hiatus – and they just released the lineup!. Over 40 musical acts will take the stage for fans to get loud and let loose to country, rock, indie, and soul music – whether it be nationally-popular acts or local fan favorites.
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
myneworleans.com
Jazz at Congo Square Festival Returns this Weekend
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On August 19-21, 2022, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will host the 2nd Annual Jazz at Congo Square Festival, a FREE celebration of New Orleans music, food, culture, and traditions. Activities begin on Friday, August 19th with a patron party at Gallier Hall from 7-10 pm. This event will honor three New Orleans icons: educator Edward “Kidd” Jordan, vocalist Germaine Bazzle, and cultural leader Big Chief Monk Boudreaux. Music will be provided by Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.
NOLA.com
The story of how a distance of 220 feet saved the 1799 Pitot House in New Orleans from destruction
When thinking of New Orleans’ wealth of historic architecture, one’s mind usually goes to the postcard-ready vistas around Jackson Square: the Cabildo, the Presbytere, St. Louis Cathedral, the Pontalba Apartments. That’s for good reason. Each is remarkable in its own way, and each can boast of having played...
cottagesgardens.com
A Case of Goodwill: New Orleans Neighbors Rescue a Cherished Wine Collection After a Hurricane
If you live in New Orleans, you likely know the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. Hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and other severe weather events happen on short notice, sometimes overnight. On August 27, 2021, what would become Hurricane Ida was just a tropical storm off the coast of Cuba....
NOLA.com
Watch trailer for HBO's 'Katrina Babies,' a film about New Orleans children after the storm
The first trailer for HBO's "Katrina Babies" dropped this week, previewing a film that tells the story of people who were children when the Category 5 storm devastated New Orleans. The documentary, by director Edward Buckles Jr., "offers an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact...
