ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman young assistants optimistic about future

Those were the words new Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman used Tuesday to explain his hiring rationale when introducing the three assistants who will try to help end the Green Wave’s six-year regional drought. Pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Anthony Izzio (age 32) and hitting coach Justin Bridgman (27) may have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

LSU Football: Myles Brennan stepping away from football

NEW ORLEANS — LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan will reportedly step away from football, according to LSU athletics. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The FADER

The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more

Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sugar Bowl#New Orleans Bowl#Lsu Baseball#Uno#Nola Gold#The Sports Foundation#Wrestlemania#Apri
NOLA.com

UNO gets grant to support diversity in engineering, and other metro college news

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS ENGINEERING: The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1.2 million grant to the Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering at the University of New Orleans to create a Center for Equity and Diversity in Engineering. The new center will foster the development of a diverse engineering talent pool at the state's only public metropolitan research university.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans

No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
24hip-hop.com

Mobytheplug: From the Streets of New Orleans to the Top of the Charts

Like many other successful rappers, Mobytheplug has come from humble beginnings. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was able to grow up in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and still escape the effects of poverty and crime to become one of the most famous hip-hop artists in history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Alex Isley, Sweet Crude, Jazz at Congo Square Festival: music for the weekend of Aug. 19

It’s a slow week for touring acts in New Orleans, but the local offerings include a free festival in Armstrong Park with an array of jazz and brass bands. Local singer-songwriter Kelcy Mae Wilburn celebrates the release of “Out Here Now,” the latest album under her Ever More Nest moniker, at the Zony Mash Beer Project (3940 Thalia St.). The show kicks off at 8 p.m. with comedy from JQ Palms and a performance by Emily & the Velvet Ropes, with Ever More Nest headlining. Presale tickets via Eventbrite are $10 general admission, $25 VIP (which includes preferred seating, a signed copy of the new CD and a show poster); tickets on the day of show are $12 general admission, $30 VIP.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

A hammerhead shark scares off swimmers at Orange Beach, Entergy's CEO is set to retire and forecasters continue to monitor a tropical disturbance that could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Brad Pitt’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Gretna Fest 2022: full lineup, what's new, more

GRETNA, La. — Get your dancing shoes on! Gretna Fest is coming back this fall after a two-year hiatus – and they just released the lineup!. Over 40 musical acts will take the stage for fans to get loud and let loose to country, rock, indie, and soul music – whether it be nationally-popular acts or local fan favorites.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

Jazz at Congo Square Festival Returns this Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On August 19-21, 2022, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will host the 2nd Annual Jazz at Congo Square Festival, a FREE celebration of New Orleans music, food, culture, and traditions. Activities begin on Friday, August 19th with a patron party at Gallier Hall from 7-10 pm. This event will honor three New Orleans icons: educator Edward “Kidd” Jordan, vocalist Germaine Bazzle, and cultural leader Big Chief Monk Boudreaux. Music will be provided by Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy