Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder
Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
Missing Texas mom Christina Powell found after haunting clues led to decomposing body – but cause of death a mystery
A FOUL odor coming from inside a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the same spot for about a week led to the discovery of a missing mom on Saturday. San Antonio police used the contents of her purse to identify the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, who hadn't been seen since she left for work at 10.30am on July 5.
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
Mystery as little boy Mason, 5, dies after being found unconscious in a bathtub in home covered in vomit and blood
A FATHER has been arrested over the death of his five-year-old son who was found unconscious in a bathtub covered in vomit and blood. Officers were called to 32-year-old Darwin Reyes's residence in East Hollywood on July 25 at 2.20pm local time after he claimed he found his son, Mason Reyes, not breathing in a bathtub.
Grandfather and two of his grandchildren among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash: "Like a bad dream"
The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign...
Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say
A Texas man accidentally killed himself after a bullet he fired from a gun exited a woman’s neck and struck him in the leg, police said. Dallas police responded to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Medical District near Bengal Street. Police said officers...
Three Dead After Nail Salon Shooting
Police say a shooter opened fire in the nail salon, killing two people before police arrived and fatally shot him.
37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport
The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Calif. Man, 59, Is Mauled to Death by 5 English Bulldogs That Were 'Focused on Harming'
Richard "Hutch" Barry had just set out for a walk in Selma, Calif., Sunday afternoon, when the unthinkable happened: a pack of five English Bulldogs from a nearby house attacked and killed the 59-year-old man. Teresa Barry and her husband Ronny Barry, who is Hutch's brother, were driving home at...
Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70
One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter. It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
Missing Texas Mom Chrissy Powell Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in Parked Car at Busy Mall
Nearly three weeks after going missing, a Texas mother of two was found dead in her car parked in a busy shopping mall parking lot. Chrissy Powell’s disappearance received national attention after a Ring camera image showed her hurrying from her home in San Antonio, because she was late for work.
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania
Four people are dead, including three children, after a tractor towing a flatbed-type utility trailer carrying 12 people rolled over Friday morning in southeastern Pennsylvania, state police said.
American woman killed on Fiji honeymoon had 'horrific' injuries that were no accident: lawyer
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Tennessee pharmacist murdered in Fiji on her honeymoon had "horrific injuries" that could not have resulted from an accident, as her husband and suspected killer claimed through his defense lawyer, according to the attorney for her family. Fiji police discovered Christe Chen, a Memphis 39-year-old, beaten to...
Woman Who Lost Fiancé in 2012 Colo. Theater Shooting Marries Police Officer Who Responded to Scene
Ten years ago, on July 20, 2012, a gunman walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., and killed 12 people and injured 70 others during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises. A woman then known as Lasamoa Cross, who now goes by Lasamoa Lanier, attended the movie...
Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed
An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
Toddler and Father Killed in Montana After Man Drives Into Family and Started Shooting: Police
A father and his young daughter are dead following a tragic shooting in Montana Sunday. On July 17, shortly before 9 p.m., a man reportedly, purposely drove into a family from central New York near Glacier National Park, Syracuse.com reported. Then, he got out of his car and opened fire.
