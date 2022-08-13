‘The Umbrella Academy’: Did Fixing the Timeline Bring Reginald Hargreeves Back?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 returned to Netflix on June 22, 2022, and our Brellies are back and weirder than ever . Of course, nothing is ever what anyone would consider “normal” in the world of the Hargreeves siblings. The series, based on the graphic novels of the same name, deals with time travel, alternate timelines, robotic nannies, and talking monkeys to boot. All bets are off the table when any story introduces ways to manipulate time. That’s why we’re wondering about Reginald Hargreeves’ status at the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed plot spoilers regarding The Umbrella Academy Season 3.]

Reginald Hargreeves died in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 1

When we first meet the Hargreeves siblings in The Umbrella Academy Season 1, they gather for the first time in months for Reginald’s (Colm Feore) funeral. Reggie died under mysterious circumstances, and one of the subplots in that season revolves around Luther and Diego as they try to uncover what happened.

At the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 1, the siblings traveled back in time as a way to avert the end of the world. However, they landed in different years in the 1960s. In season 2, we learn not only is Reginald alive, but he’s an alien with connections to some heavy hitters in the world of politics. When The Umbrella Academy saves the world again, they hope to return to the present day. Unfortunately, they end up in an alternate timeline. In this timeline, Reginald is once again alive and well, but he adopted seven different children with superpowers.

Fans see a different side of the Hargreeves patriarch in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

Along with a new set of kids, Reginald seems to have a new disposition at first. Reginald was cold and demanding with the original members of The Umbrella Academy . He often pushed them to their limits and offered little love in return. However, in the timeline audiences see in The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the members of The Sparrow Academy treat their father like their servant. Reginald’s children constantly feed him medicine to keep him subdued. Plus, they banish him to his room to watch old TV shows.

Klaus (Robert Sheehan) sees how the Sparrows treat Reginald and feels sorry for him. He decides to get to know his father better, and the two spend some time bonding. Of course, we later learn it’s not exactly bonding but more of a way to torture Klaus.

The finale of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 leaves fans wondering if Reginald Hargreeves is alive

By the end of the season, the Brellies see Reginald’s actual plan, which involves using their powers for his gain. Thankfully, they stop him, and Allison seemingly kills him to save her brothers. However, when the Hargreeves reset the universe once more, they’re met with a different world altogether. In this world, Reginald’s name is plastered over every building, implying their father’s legacy spans much farther than in the previous timelines. It’s clear now that Reginald isn’t one of the good guys in any timeline, but is he alive in this one at all? Or could his grasp on the world be one that continued past his death? Either way, fans won’t know until the next season.

