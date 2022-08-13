ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Umbrella Academy’: Did Fixing the Timeline Bring Reginald Hargreeves Back?

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 returned to Netflix on June 22, 2022, and our Brellies are back and weirder than ever . Of course, nothing is ever what anyone would consider “normal” in the world of the Hargreeves siblings. The series, based on the graphic novels of the same name, deals with time travel, alternate timelines, robotic nannies, and talking monkeys to boot. All bets are off the table when any story introduces ways to manipulate time. That’s why we’re wondering about Reginald Hargreeves’ status at the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed plot spoilers regarding The Umbrella Academy Season 3.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CI0jN_0hG6zUou00
‘The Umbrella Academy’ leader, Reginald Hargreeves | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Reginald Hargreeves died in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 1

When we first meet the Hargreeves siblings in The Umbrella Academy Season 1, they gather for the first time in months for Reginald’s (Colm Feore) funeral. Reggie died under mysterious circumstances, and one of the subplots in that season revolves around Luther and Diego as they try to uncover what happened.

At the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 1, the siblings traveled back in time as a way to avert the end of the world. However, they landed in different years in the 1960s. In season 2, we learn not only is Reginald alive, but he’s an alien with connections to some heavy hitters in the world of politics. When The Umbrella Academy saves the world again, they hope to return to the present day. Unfortunately, they end up in an alternate timeline. In this timeline, Reginald is once again alive and well, but he adopted seven different children with superpowers.

RELATED: Klaus Hargreeves and Cockroaches – What’s Their Connection in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

Fans see a different side of the Hargreeves patriarch in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

Along with a new set of kids, Reginald seems to have a new disposition at first. Reginald was cold and demanding with the original members of The Umbrella Academy . He often pushed them to their limits and offered little love in return. However, in the timeline audiences see in The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the members of The Sparrow Academy treat their father like their servant. Reginald’s children constantly feed him medicine to keep him subdued. Plus, they banish him to his room to watch old TV shows.

Klaus (Robert Sheehan) sees how the Sparrows treat Reginald and feels sorry for him. He decides to get to know his father better, and the two spend some time bonding. Of course, we later learn it’s not exactly bonding but more of a way to torture Klaus.

The finale of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 leaves fans wondering if Reginald Hargreeves is alive

By the end of the season, the Brellies see Reginald’s actual plan, which involves using their powers for his gain. Thankfully, they stop him, and Allison seemingly kills him to save her brothers. However, when the Hargreeves reset the universe once more, they’re met with a different world altogether. In this world, Reginald’s name is plastered over every building, implying their father’s legacy spans much farther than in the previous timelines. It’s clear now that Reginald isn’t one of the good guys in any timeline, but is he alive in this one at all? Or could his grasp on the world be one that continued past his death? Either way, fans won’t know until the next season.

In the meantime, spend your spare time indulging in The Umbrella Academy Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: David Castañeda Says ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 ‘Gave Diego Something to be Selfless’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sheehan
Person
Colm Feore
Person
David Castañeda
Deadline

Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Marvel’s Phase 5 explained – what’s next for the MCU?

What’s happening in Marvel’s Phase 5? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige officially confirmed that the current era of the MCU is titled The Multiverse Saga. Yes, Marvel Studios is diving headfirst into alternate universes and introducing different versions of some of the biggest characters from across the Marvel pantheon of heroes and villains.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (August 15)

A new week is upon us, which means Netflix is gearing up to release even more new movies and TV shows on its streaming service. This past week saw Netflix debut the final season of Locke & Key, the third season of Never Have I Ever, and the new Jamie Foxx action comedy Day Shift. It was a big week for Netflix, and the streamer is following it up with even more new additions, including a couple of popular video game adaptations.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Umbrella Academy#The Umbrella Academy Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Does The CW Network Sale Mean the End of DC's Arrowverse?

Fans of The CW’s slate of interconnected superhero shows, all based on characters from DC Comics, were dismayed, though not exactly surprised, when news broke this summer that “The Flash” would be returning for a final, abbreviated season. But fans knew something was amiss well before this...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series

What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
MOVIES
Deadline

Bob Odenkirk On Bidding Adieu To ‘Better Call Saul’, Thanks Fans & Co-Workers In Emotional Video

Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul wrapped its six-season run on AMC Monday night. After the 63rd and final episode aired, star Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to offer his thanks and an attempt at describing his state of mind in bidding farewell to the eponymous Saul Goodman and the show itself. “It’s a mystery to me how it even happened,” he said, in the emotional and heartfelt video (see it in full below). Odenkirk, who co-starred in Breaking Bad before diving into the origins of Saul Goodman in the spinoff, said late on Monday night, “Everybody’s been asking me how...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project

Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
TV SERIES
Collider

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': New Teaser Reminds Viewers Who the Show Is Really About

With less than a week left before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+, Marvel Studios continues to tease its fans with extensive promotion and clips from the original series that is set to premiere this Thursday, August 18. Released today, the latest trailer for the new show introduces its colorful cast of characters, but reminds viewers who the show is really about.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

159K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy