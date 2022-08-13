ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google to Apple: 'It's time' to fix text messages between iPhones and Android smartphones

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this story misstated how text messages appear on Apple iPhones.

Google is again sending a message to Apple: Fix the text messaging issues between Android devices and iPhones .

For years, consumers have voiced their annoyance over the handling of text messages on smartphones between the top two messaging platforms : Apple's proprietary iMessage and Google's Messages app, which uses Rich Communications Services (RCS).

Both platforms supercharge regular text messages — allowing for features like higher quality images, read receipts, text effects, enhanced security, reactions and other benefits. But because the platforms aren't compatible, text messages between iPhones and Androids revert to regular, outdated text messages.

This lack of interoperability leads to a major annoyance, for some. Outgoing texts from iPhones to Android devices show up in a green bubble on the iPhone while appearing as blue when going to another iPhone. Incoming texts on iPhones show up in light gray.

Messages between Android and Apple phones are turned into SMS (Short Message Service) and MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) texts, which Google charges are "out-of-date technologies from the 90s and 00s." As a result, images sent in messages between Android and iPhones are compressed, Google says, and users can't tell if see if messages have been received and read. Google has claimed this distinction leads to "peer pressure and bullying" in favor of iMessages and iPhones.

Back to school: Save money using 5 apps: Flipp, Rakuten, Slickdeals, PayPal Honey and Amazon

Smartphones: How to properly clean your iPhone or Android to extend its life

Google is going on the offensive again with a website encouraging Apple to adopt RCS so the messaging systems interoperate.

"It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s the blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, no texting over Wi-Fi, and more," Google's site declares. "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."

When Google's "Apple should fix what's broken" website went live Tuesday, tech news site Business Insider wrote how "Some users have long lamented the green message bubbles that come with cross-device messaging, as well as poor-quality compressed videos, the lack of read receipts, and other headaches."

If Apple would adopt RCS instead, Google says, messages between Android and Apple smartphones would look better and would be encrypted.

Apple did not return USA TODAY'S request for comment about Google's campaign. But in the past, the company has found some faults with RCS, citing how it does not deliver full end-to-end encryption .

This isn't a new campaign for Google. In May, at the tech giant's I/O conference Android product-management vice president Sameer Samat touted how Android had 500 million-plus RCS users and poked the competition: "We hope every mobile operating system gets the message and upgrades to RCS."

However, Apple didn't bite. The next month at its own WWDC conference, Apple did not mention RCS and announced new features for its messaging platform including options to recall or edit recently-sent messages.

Apple could increase interoperability between Android and iOS devices, but it may not be in the company's best interests, CNET senior editor Mike Sorrentino said in a column . "Apple often touts its control over iOS as a selling point for consumers, and shifting away from iMessage could jeopardize that."

Contributing: Brett Molina, Rob Pegoraro

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google to Apple: 'It's time' to fix text messages between iPhones and Android smartphones

Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account

Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will

Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive

Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Android 13 is Out of Beta, Rolls Out to Pixel Phones — How About Other Devices?

Google Pixel users will now be able to get their hands on Android 13. Android 13 has come out of beta and has begun rolling out on Google Pixel devices beginning Monday, while other Android devices such as Samsung, ASUS, Nokia, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, Xiaomi and other smartphones and devices receiving the update later this year. The newest version of Google's mobile operating system offers better privacy controls, a new photo picket, Bluetooth LE audio, and personalization options.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android

The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Hey Google, How Do I Take a Screenshot on an Android Device?

Taking a screenshot on your Android device sounds like a simple task. You just hit a few buttons and the screen is saved to your phone. However, Android devices are not as uniform as iPhone, so methods can differ depending on the device manufacturer and OS version you're running. Phones...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Screenshot Sound on iPhone and Android?

Screenshot sound is enabled by default on most Phones. However, if you are taking screenshots at night or in quiet places, you may want to turn off the screenshot sound. But, how do you go about turning it off? The easiest ways to turn off the screenshot sound is simply enabling the silent mode or tweaking the screenshot sound settings.
CELL PHONES
Tech Times

How to Change GPS Location on Android and iPhone 2022

GPS has significantly changed how we interact with technology due to its precise navigational abilities and efficiency. But, there are times when you don't want GPS to interfere with your smartphone or online experience. Spoofing or changing the location on an iPhone or Android device requires tricking the apps into not knowing your true location, mostly with the help of third-party location spoofing software like Tenorshare iAnyGo.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why Right Now Is the Worst Time to Buy an iPhone

Apple's next iPhone release is likely in one month, making it a tough time to recommend a new iPhone purchase. Customers that can wait a few weeks can benefit from either getting access to the next iPhone or from discounts that are likely coming to current iPhone models. Apple usually...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to block and report spam calls and texts on iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few oniOS.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders: likely dates, cost, and how to secure a device early

Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders could potentially be opening next month based on previous releases. If you're looking to be an early adopter and snag an Apple flagship as soon as possible, we've got everything you need to know about the possible iPhone 14 pre-orders right here. We've included key dates, timings, cost, and also how likely devices are to sell out, based on last year's launch.
BUSINESS
