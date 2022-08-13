Read full article on original website
ISU alumnus wins Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Idaho State University alum’s work while on-campus has netted him one of the most prestigious awards from the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. Recently, Devi Lal Adhikari was named the 2021 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize winner. His award-winning...
ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – When her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, Associate Professor Heather Ramsdell uncovered a huge unmet need for services in Idaho, and now she is helping train other educators to help students get the help they need. Between 5% and 20% of people worldwide have dyslexia,...
North Wind Group establishes second scholarship endowment at ISU
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students at Idaho State University are getting a helping hand from a leader in the construction, engineering, environmental, facility operations, and professional services industries. Wednesday, North Wind Group announced the creation of the North Wind Group STEM Scholarship Endowment....
Triathlon directors recognize Rod Hutchins for completing event despite physical limitations
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted...
Idaho gas prices fall nearly 10 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 46.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.0...
The Hospital Cooperative establishes new scholarship endowment for students in health care fields
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University has received an endowment from The Hospital Cooperative. The Hospital Cooperative Scholarship Endowment will benefit students majoring in Healthcare Administration, Master of Healthcare Administration, Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science. The Hospital Cooperative is a non-profit consortium of 17 hospitals throughout Southeast Idaho...
3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
ISU now location host for Pacific Northwest OSHA Education Center’s OSHA Classes
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Continuing Education and Workforce Training (CEWT) signed an agreement with the Pacific Northwest OSHA Education Center at the University of Washington to be the location host for the center’s OSHA classes. ISU’s Pocatello campus provides the opportunity to offer OSHA training...
35 paraprofessionals awarded full-tuition scholarships to become certified teachers
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 35 paraprofessionals working in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 are set to receive full-tuition scholarships awarded by the Idaho State University College of Education to earn a college degree and teacher certification through the Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher (PaCT) program. The PaCT program...
Bingham County Sheriff urges drivers to pay extra attention as school starts
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers school will be starting soon for all of county school districts. Also, Bingham County is engaged in the fall harvest. Grain and hay are still on-going, and potatoes are just around the corner to be harvested.
School zones will be busy again starting Tuesday, here’s how you can keep them safe
SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – As school starts up again, there are some things to keep in mind when driving and walking in school zones. As the Shelley School District starts school on Tuesday, officers in the Shelley Police Department will be focused on enforcing school zones, bus arm violations and pedestrian laws.
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. Officials say 58-year-old Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft was driving a 2016...
