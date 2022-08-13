ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, ID

kidnewsradio.com

ISU alumnus wins Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Idaho State University alum’s work while on-campus has netted him one of the most prestigious awards from the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. Recently, Devi Lal Adhikari was named the 2021 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize winner. His award-winning...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

North Wind Group establishes second scholarship endowment at ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students at Idaho State University are getting a helping hand from a leader in the construction, engineering, environmental, facility operations, and professional services industries. Wednesday, North Wind Group announced the creation of the North Wind Group STEM Scholarship Endowment....
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho gas prices fall nearly 10 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 46.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.0...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

The Hospital Cooperative establishes new scholarship endowment for students in health care fields

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University has received an endowment from The Hospital Cooperative. The Hospital Cooperative Scholarship Endowment will benefit students majoring in Healthcare Administration, Master of Healthcare Administration, Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science. The Hospital Cooperative is a non-profit consortium of 17 hospitals throughout Southeast Idaho...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

35 paraprofessionals awarded full-tuition scholarships to become certified teachers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 35 paraprofessionals working in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 are set to receive full-tuition scholarships awarded by the Idaho State University College of Education to earn a college degree and teacher certification through the Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher (PaCT) program. The PaCT program...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. Officials say 58-year-old Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft was driving a 2016...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

