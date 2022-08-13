ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Associated Press

FIU football player Knox, brother of Bills TE, dies at 22

MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play. Knox, who studied business, was 22. “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre wrote on social media. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”
COLLEGE SPORTS

