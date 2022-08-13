MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play. Knox, who studied business, was 22. “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre wrote on social media. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO