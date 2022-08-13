ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Chief Deputy appointed as interim Bingham County Sheriff

BLACKFOOT — A new interim sheriff was appointed for Bingham County Monday afternoon. During a public meeting, Bingham County commissioners appointed Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner. The commissioners interviewed Gardner for more than 10 minutes, asking him why he was interested in law enforcement, the importance of staff and the...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

A response to Councilman Bray’s comments

The Pocatello NAACP has and continues to work with elected officials, institutions, businesses, and other organizations in our community to help ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. Recently the Pocatello NAACP was very concerned about a comment made...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bonneville County prosecutor’s office looking to hire investigator

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Commission has approved the hiring of an investigator to work directly for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Most counties in Idaho of comparable size already employ investigators in their prosecutor’s offices. Upon the Commision’s approval, Bonneville County Commission Chairman Roger Christensen stated that the position was “overdue.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Inmate convicted in Bannock County walks away from worksite

The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Frangesh, 60, is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Frangesh’s criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for aggravated driving under the influence in Bannock County. He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 6, 2020. His sentence was to be discharged on Feb. 17, 2029. People with information about Frangesh's whereabouts should call 911.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Bingham County, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
eastidahonews.com

UI trials in eastern Idaho show potential for hemp production

ABERDEEN — A University of Idaho Extension weed scientist has some promising leads in trials evaluating potential herbicides for use in Idaho’s new hemp farming industry. Pamela Hutchinson, a potato cropping systems weed scientist at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, and Chad Jackson, the facility’s operations manager, are among a small group of growers licensed to raise hemp in Idaho. This is the first season in which hemp production has been allowed in the state, and no herbicides are currently available to Idaho hemp farmers.
ABERDEEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes

One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Person
Craig Rowland
Idaho State Journal

Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road

POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act

This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Republicans#Politics Local#Bingham County Sheriff
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
BANCROFT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Donald Briant Schmier

Donald Briant Schmier, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahofallsidaho.gov

aha! takes to the skies for the first time in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport and the City of Idaho Falls welcomed the inauguration of new nonstop service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 11. The new service connects eastern Idaho’s gateway to area national parks to the tourism-rich...
eastidahonews.com

ISU President calls 2022 ‘a great year to be a Bengal’ during Fall address

POCATELLO — During his annual Fall Address, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee spoke about the university’s successes in recent years. He also provided faculty, staff and students with the institution’s new strategic plan. As Satterlee explained, the new five-part plan will be implemented over the next...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gaylon Lords

Gaylon Eugene Lords, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 10, 2020, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living from Parkinson’s Disease. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Memorial services and scattering of ashes will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

