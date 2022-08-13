Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Chief Deputy appointed as interim Bingham County Sheriff
BLACKFOOT — A new interim sheriff was appointed for Bingham County Monday afternoon. During a public meeting, Bingham County commissioners appointed Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner. The commissioners interviewed Gardner for more than 10 minutes, asking him why he was interested in law enforcement, the importance of staff and the...
Idaho State Journal
A response to Councilman Bray’s comments
The Pocatello NAACP has and continues to work with elected officials, institutions, businesses, and other organizations in our community to help ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. Recently the Pocatello NAACP was very concerned about a comment made...
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County prosecutor’s office looking to hire investigator
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Commission has approved the hiring of an investigator to work directly for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Most counties in Idaho of comparable size already employ investigators in their prosecutor’s offices. Upon the Commision’s approval, Bonneville County Commission Chairman Roger Christensen stated that the position was “overdue.”
Inmate convicted in Bannock County walks away from worksite
The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Frangesh, 60, is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Frangesh’s criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for aggravated driving under the influence in Bannock County. He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 6, 2020. His sentence was to be discharged on Feb. 17, 2029. People with information about Frangesh's whereabouts should call 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. The post Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
UI trials in eastern Idaho show potential for hemp production
ABERDEEN — A University of Idaho Extension weed scientist has some promising leads in trials evaluating potential herbicides for use in Idaho’s new hemp farming industry. Pamela Hutchinson, a potato cropping systems weed scientist at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, and Chad Jackson, the facility’s operations manager, are among a small group of growers licensed to raise hemp in Idaho. This is the first season in which hemp production has been allowed in the state, and no herbicides are currently available to Idaho hemp farmers.
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
rexburgstandardjournal.com
First Presidency announces name for new Rexburg Temple
Rexburg's new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple will be called the "Teton River Idaho Temple." The Church's First Presidency made the announcement Monday afternoon.
ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia
When her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, Associate Professor Heather Ramsdell uncovered a huge unmet need for services in Idaho, and now she is helping train other educators to help students get the help they need. The post ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia appeared first on Local News 8.
Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act
This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
F&G Commission approved three new land deals across Idaho. Here’s how hunters, anglers and wildlife will benefit
Good news if you’re an Idaho hunter or angler. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of three properties that will provide over a thousand acres of new hunting and fishing access, as well as improved habitat for deer, elk, upland game, fish and more. Two of...
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
eastidahonews.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
eastidahonews.com
Donald Briant Schmier
Donald Briant Schmier, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
idahofallsidaho.gov
aha! takes to the skies for the first time in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport and the City of Idaho Falls welcomed the inauguration of new nonstop service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 11. The new service connects eastern Idaho’s gateway to area national parks to the tourism-rich...
eastidahonews.com
ISU President calls 2022 ‘a great year to be a Bengal’ during Fall address
POCATELLO — During his annual Fall Address, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee spoke about the university’s successes in recent years. He also provided faculty, staff and students with the institution’s new strategic plan. As Satterlee explained, the new five-part plan will be implemented over the next...
eastidahonews.com
Gaylon Lords
Gaylon Eugene Lords, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 10, 2020, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living from Parkinson’s Disease. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Memorial services and scattering of ashes will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday,...
Comments / 1