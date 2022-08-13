Read full article on original website
gwinnettcitizen.com
New Housing and Community Development Division created in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County will soon have a new Housing and Community Development Division operating within its Department of Planning and Development. This division was created as a response to one of the recommendations in a housing study requested by the Board of Commissioners. Matt Elder has been named as the division’s...
wrganews.com
Public hearings set for 411 connector
The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls
Cobb County government posted the following notice to its Facebook page about a program for seniors who are at risk of falls:. Cobb Senior Services is offering Matter of Balance, a course that will help you reduce your fall risk at home and increase your strength and balance. The classes will take place 10am-noon, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 – Oct. 5 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
cobbcounty.org
Tax Commissioner: 2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued
2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued, Due October 15. Marietta, GA – Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced today that 2022 property tax bills had been issued. Payments are due by October 15. Payments must be received, or USPS postmarked by the due date to be considered on time.
cobbcountycourier.com
Registration opened today for Marietta Youth Government Academy
Registration opened today for City of Marietta‘s Youth Government Academy, a program to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Enrollment is limited to the first twenty-five students to register, and the deadline to register is September 9. Here is the link to the schedule. The application is available here.
Former Aunt Fanny Cabin restaurant demolished in Cobb County
SMYRNA, Ga. — Crews officially demolished a well-known restaurant that served Southern staples and lured celebrities but also used racist imagery to evoke the pre-Civil War South. The city of Smyrna confirmed the demolition of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin on Friday after months of debate on what to do with...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp appoints Michael Register as new GBI Director
Governor Brian Kemp announced today that he has appointed Michael Register as the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register served as chief of the Cobb County Police Department, and most recently as assistant chief deputy for Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “Mike has a strong track record of...
North Forsyth County residents sound off at Town Hall about plans to add industrial complex
A rendering of a new industrial center on Bottoms Road and GA-400(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A last-minute town hall was held on the evening of Thursday, August 11 at the Forsyth County Administration Building to address concerns over two rezoning proposals.
thecitymenus.com
John Bain appointed new Utilities Director for City of Villa Rica
John Bain was appointed Villa Rica’s new Utilities Director on Aug. 9, replacing Pete Zorbanos, who retired at the end of July. Bain, who previously was the city’s deputy utilities director, received the appointment during an executive session of the Villa Rica City Council, which took place after their regular August meeting.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Cobb County chief of police named head of GBI
ATLANTA - Michael Register was named by Gov. Brian Kemp to head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will replace Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County. "Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's...
cobbcountycourier.com
Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday
According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
cobbcountycourier.com
Fentanyl overdoses spike in west Cobb, southeast Paulding counties
Cobb County announced in a news release that overdoses from the powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opiate fentanyl have spiked in Cobb County, particularly in zip code 30127, which includes Powder Springs, the southern portion of west Cobb, and part of southeast Paulding County. According to the National Institute on...
An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past
A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett school employees no longer required to wear masks
Employees with Gwinnett County Schools will no longer be required to wear masks. The district made the change following the release of new COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC.
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions
Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is making up for bus driver shortage
With the 2022/2023 school year now in session, 76 school bus driver positions remain empty at the Forsyth County School District(Image by Forsyth County School District) This article was updated on Monday, August 15 at 2:26 p.m. with additional information.
cobbcountycourier.com
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and surrounding region: Monday August 15
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 15 due to the possibility of isolated to scattered, strong to severe storms moving southward through the region, driven by a front. Mostly sunny skies are expected for most...
