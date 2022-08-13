ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

wrganews.com

Public hearings set for 411 connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls

Cobb County government posted the following notice to its Facebook page about a program for seniors who are at risk of falls:. Cobb Senior Services is offering Matter of Balance, a course that will help you reduce your fall risk at home and increase your strength and balance. The classes will take place 10am-noon, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 – Oct. 5 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcounty.org

Tax Commissioner: 2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued

2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued, Due October 15. Marietta, GA – Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced today that 2022 property tax bills had been issued. Payments are due by October 15. Payments must be received, or USPS postmarked by the due date to be considered on time.
COBB, GA
Cobb County, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Registration opened today for Marietta Youth Government Academy

Registration opened today for City of Marietta‘s Youth Government Academy, a program to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Enrollment is limited to the first twenty-five students to register, and the deadline to register is September 9. Here is the link to the schedule. The application is available here.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kemp appoints Michael Register as new GBI Director

Governor Brian Kemp announced today that he has appointed Michael Register as the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register served as chief of the Cobb County Police Department, and most recently as assistant chief deputy for Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “Mike has a strong track record of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

John Bain appointed new Utilities Director for City of Villa Rica

John Bain was appointed Villa Rica’s new Utilities Director on Aug. 9, replacing Pete Zorbanos, who retired at the end of July. Bain, who previously was the city’s deputy utilities director, received the appointment during an executive session of the Villa Rica City Council, which took place after their regular August meeting.
VILLA RICA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former Cobb County chief of police named head of GBI

ATLANTA - Michael Register was named by Gov. Brian Kemp to head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will replace Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County. "Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday

According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
cobbcountycourier.com

Fentanyl overdoses spike in west Cobb, southeast Paulding counties

Cobb County announced in a news release that overdoses from the powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opiate fentanyl have spiked in Cobb County, particularly in zip code 30127, which includes Powder Springs, the southern portion of west Cobb, and part of southeast Paulding County. According to the National Institute on...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions

Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.

