ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'

Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Kia-what? Kia-where? President Biden returns to Kiawah Island, a favorite vacation spot that serves personal and political needs

Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Education
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
POLITICO

A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race

The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Clyburn
Washington Examiner

Pence heads to New Hampshire in string of campaign-like stops

Former Vice President Mike Pence is heading to New Hampshire ahead of his trip to Iowa, where he will make an appearance at the state fair. On Aug. 17, before his Iowa trip, the former Indiana governor will travel to New Hampshire, another historically important electoral state, where he will "support conservative candidates."
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy