Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Biden keeps South Carolina guessing
Democrats are giving the president space as would-be Democratic aspirants circle overhead.
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
Kia-what? Kia-where? President Biden returns to Kiawah Island, a favorite vacation spot that serves personal and political needs
Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina Democratic governor candidate, Joe Cunningham, chooses ex-fighter pilot as running mate
Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina's first Democratic governor in 20 years. "She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met," said...
POLITICO
A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
AOL Corp
Horry County GOP censures Lindsey Graham for supporting post-Uvalde gun reform bill
The Horry County GOP has censured U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for his support of a sweeping legislative package that promises stronger background checks and major investments in school-based mental health programs. In a three-page resolution approved by the party’s executive committee Aug. 1, county Republican leaders say Graham’s summer vote...
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
RELATED PEOPLE
RESULTS: Vermont Democrats choose Rep. Peter Welch in primary race to succeed veteran outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy
Vermont held Senate, House, and gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday. Polls in the state closed at 7 p.m. ET. Decision Desk HQ called the Democratic Senate primary for Rep. Peter Welch on Tuesday night. In November, he'll face off against the winner of the GOP primary, which featured three candidates. The...
Washington Examiner
Pence to attend Iowa State Fair alongside Grassley amid 2024 speculation
Former Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Iowa while speculation of a 2024 presidential bid continues. Pence is headed to the important state, where on Aug. 19, he will "serve as the special guest at a lunch in support of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley." Afterward, he'll head to the state fair alongside Grassley and several other Iowa politicians.
Washington Examiner
Pence heads to New Hampshire in string of campaign-like stops
Former Vice President Mike Pence is heading to New Hampshire ahead of his trip to Iowa, where he will make an appearance at the state fair. On Aug. 17, before his Iowa trip, the former Indiana governor will travel to New Hampshire, another historically important electoral state, where he will "support conservative candidates."
Comments / 0