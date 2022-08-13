Barnesville Shamrocks: 2022 High School Football Preview

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) —

Before the season even starts as a team and community Barnesville is dealing with the tragic loss of one of their players in their junior high program.

” The young man’s brother is a freshman on our team so we’ve just been trying to be there for him and support him the family just an outstanding family wonderful people. So we just want to do everything we can to give them the full love and support of the football program the community has rallied around to be there for them and just want to say we appreciate all the support from the community and from around the Valley,” said Shamrocks Head Coach Blake Allen.

Offensively, the Rocks return five starters including quarterback CJ Hannahs who earned second team all-state honors last year with offense and 18 touchdowns. Quentin Leasure who earned third team all-state honors returns at left tackle. Salvador Almaraz returns at fullback with Luke Detling and Duker Costello returning at wide receiver. They are joined by Corbin Wise and Brady McIntire. Taison Starr and Camden Carpenter will carry the ball out of the backfield. Along the line they have Casey Carpenter at tight-end.

The key for the Rocks will be the play of their four new offensive linemen.

“The three sophomores–Marshall Meade stepping in at center this year, athletic kid. We’ve got Braden Butler at right guard and Luke Taylor at right tackle all three sophomores and they’re getting better everyday working their butts off and then Hank Johnson Jr. at left guard as well as Hunter Phillips rotating in there as a senior again a lot new faces but those guys were seeing growth everyday and they are working hard at it and we’re excited for them,” said Allen.

Defensively, they return a starter at each level tackle, Starr at inside linebacker, Detling outside and Hannahs at safety. Filling out the other spots, Robby Nixon at tackle, Luke Taylor and Meade at the ends. The Carpenters, Casey and Camden at outside linebacker Almaraz inside. with Castello and McIntire the corners.

Allen said, “We’ve been in the regional semifinals two years in a row, so we’re trying to not go backwards. Our goals are our goals, and I told the kids, I don’t care if we have 25 seniors or 2 seniors. I don’t care if we have 70 kids or 20 kids. We’re going to keep our goals where they are. We have high expectations and these guys have got to rise to challenge, and so far they’ve been doing that in practice.”

The Rocks open their season on August 18th at Buckeye Local.

