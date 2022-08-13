TFD rescues 25 people during flooding, including toddler

I wanted to take an opportunity to address some questions and concerns I have received from the community in recent months regarding public safety, the level of services we provide, and the leadership and direction of your police department. My hope is to provide some insight so that this community we care so deeply about can continue to appreciate and support the excellent service provided by the men and women of the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD).

