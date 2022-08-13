ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TFD rescues 25 people during flooding, including toddler

By Corey Salmon, Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago

Randy Fontenot
3d ago

Agreed. I’ve lived here my entire life and hike and explore. I’ve never been rescued or even close. Common sense isn’t so common but excuses are.

nypressnews.com

Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people during intense canyon flooding

Arizona firefighters executed a daring rescue during raging floods last week — using their truck’s ladder to help 25 people, including an infant, to safety. Two Tucson Fire Department trucks responded to the Friday night flooding as the large group was trapped at the low water crossing in Bear Canyon, part of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, as water levels rapidly rose, making the trek treacherous.
KOLD-TV

Northwest Tucson area hit by storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17. A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
KOLD-TV

Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
KOLD-TV

Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
SignalsAZ

Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson

A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
KOLD-TV

91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
orovalleyaz.gov

OV Town Talk: A message from Police Chief Kara Riley

I wanted to take an opportunity to address some questions and concerns I have received from the community in recent months regarding public safety, the level of services we provide, and the leadership and direction of your police department. My hope is to provide some insight so that this community we care so deeply about can continue to appreciate and support the excellent service provided by the men and women of the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD).
