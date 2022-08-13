TFD rescues 25 people during flooding, including toddler

Randy Fontenot
3d ago
Agreed. I’ve lived here my entire life and hike and explore. I’ve never been rescued or even close. Common sense isn’t so common but excuses are.
Reply
4
nypressnews.com
Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people during intense canyon flooding
Arizona firefighters executed a daring rescue during raging floods last week — using their truck’s ladder to help 25 people, including an infant, to safety. Two Tucson Fire Department trucks responded to the Friday night flooding as the large group was trapped at the low water crossing in Bear Canyon, part of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, as water levels rapidly rose, making the trek treacherous.
Monsoon storms cause damage to neighborhoods in Tucson
During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.
DNA Doe project identifies two men who died in Tucson in 2019
Working with Tucson police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the DNA Doe Project identified two previously-unknown men who died in Tucson in 2019.
KOLD-TV
Northwest Tucson area hit by storm
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17. A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be...
Mosquito forecast: High to severe entering the weekend
According to its OFF!Cast, Saturday, Sunday and Monday should have the most amount of mosquitoes roaming around.
Ozone High Pollution Advisory issued for Tucson area Wednesday, Aug. 17
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area Wednesday.
Man who crashed into concrete wall off I-19 passes away
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash in Green Valley. The incident occurred on Friday around 12 p.m. on Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Photographer offers pet portrait sessions to help ‘Rainbow Service Dogs’ find new home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is coming together to rally around a Tucson renter who recently had the ‘rug ripped out from under her.’. Kelley Fecteau has been running her nonprofit, Rainbow Service Dogs, Inc., out of her home for the past five years. A few...
UPDATE: PCSD finds missing vulnerable 23-year-old
Pima County Sheriff's Department has located the 23-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday morning.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
KOLD-TV
Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
A suspect died in Pima County Jail. According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Wade Welch died at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
SignalsAZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
PCSD: South Houghton Road intersection closed due to crash involving three cars
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responds to crash near South Houghton Road. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Escalante Road.
Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run dies, police are still looking for suspect
The Tucson Police Department has released new information about a bicyclist killed in a recent hit-and-run.
KOLD-TV
91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
Demand for affordable housing has never been more critical in Pima County
The Tucson Poverty Project conducted a survey that shows 80% of people are spending too much on rent. Increased housing costs and inflation behind housing crisis, leaving many with no option.
orovalleyaz.gov
OV Town Talk: A message from Police Chief Kara Riley
I wanted to take an opportunity to address some questions and concerns I have received from the community in recent months regarding public safety, the level of services we provide, and the leadership and direction of your police department. My hope is to provide some insight so that this community we care so deeply about can continue to appreciate and support the excellent service provided by the men and women of the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD).
TPD investigates homicides near 9th Street
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide from Tuesday morning. The homicide occurred near North 9th Street and West Flores Street.
