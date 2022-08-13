ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame loses WR Davis (knee); names QB Buchner starter

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.

Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday’s practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.

The loss is a hit to an already thin position for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers left on the roster and only Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles caught more than 20 passes last season.

Buchner played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, and threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for 336 yards and three scores.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

