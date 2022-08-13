ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Hills, TX

Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Fort Worth fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them, authorities said.

The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. They found a man carrying a rifle about two blocks away, according to Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran.

“The suspect raised and pointed what has been identified as a semi-automatic rifle at the officers,” McEachran said. “Officers fired at the suspect,” who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t yet known whether the man shot at the officers or how many times he was shot, McEachran said Saturday, saying that is part of the ongoing investigation.

McEachran said the man’s body was sent to the medical examiner for identification. Authorities did not release the names of the two officers, who were placed on paid leave, as is standard.

Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

