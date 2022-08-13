ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Salman Rushdie Attacker Held Without Bail, Charged With Attempted Murder

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fa95k_0hG6wqVV00

The man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree. He was arraigned last night at Chautauqua County Jail in New York.

Press were barred from the hearing. The suspect, Hadi Matar , was remanded without bail. The charges could be upgraded if Rushdie’s condition deteriorates.

Rushdie, age 75, was attacked as he came on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. Ironically, he was allegedly to talk about the US being a “safe haven” for speech.

Rushdie is on a ventilator and his agent said that he may lose an eye. He also was stabbed in the liver.

The author was issued a death sentence in 1989 by Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini. That’s after Rushdie’s book, The Satanic Verses , allegedly insulted the Prophet Mohammed and The Koran.

Rushdie went into hiding for a time after that, but apparently eased up on his security concerns in the last few years.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
State
New York State
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Olivia Newton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koran#Attempted Murder#Academy Awards#Iran#Violent Crime#Deadline Warner Bros#Stern Magazine#Oscars
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sir Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking following stabbing in US

Sir Salman Rushdie has been taken off his ventilator and is talking as he recovers from being stabbed in the US.British-American writer Aatish Taseer said, in a since-deleted tweet, that the 75-year-old was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking)”, which was then confirmed by the author’s agent Andrew Wylie.Mr Wylie had earlier said Sir Salman was using the ventilator and could lose an eye after he sustained injuries to his arm and liver in the attack.The Indian-born Briton, whose novel The Satanic Verses led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Salman Rushdie attack: details emerge about New Jersey suspect

Details have begun to slowly emerge about Hadi Matar, the man who has been charged with the attempted murder of the author Salman Rushdie. Matar, 24, was arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the stage of a literary event in New York and stabbing Rushdie as he prepared to speak. Rushdie’s agent said the novelist suffered stab wounds to his arm and liver in the attack, would probably lose an eye and couldn’t speak because he had been put on a ventilator.
FAIRVIEW, NJ
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy